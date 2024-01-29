Bucs Interview Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for Same Post

For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new offensive coordinator. One of the first candidates to interview for the post in 2024 is Alex Van Pelt, who held the same job with the Cleveland Browns over the past four seasons.

Van Pelt visited Buccaneers headquarters on Monday as the team began its efforts to replace Dave Canales, who was hired by the Carolina Panthers as their new head coach last Thursday. The Bucs hired Canales, formerly the Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks coach, as their offensive coordinator last February. Van Pelt was familiar with the building, having worked as the Bucs' quarterbacks coach on Raheem Morris's staff in 2010 and 2011.

The Browns were the NFL's 10th-highest scoring team in 2023, averaging 23.3 points per game. Cleveland won 11 games and made the playoffs despite having five different quarterbacks start at least one game during the regular season. Opening-day starter Deshaun Watson missed 11 games due to shoulder injuries and was eventually placed on injured reserve, leading to various starts for P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Joe Flacco signed with the Browns in late November and started the last six games, winning four of them.

Cleveland ranked 16th in total yards per game (335.9) in 2023 and had the league's best time of possession average at 32:19. The Browns finished 12th in rushing yards per game (118.6) despite losing star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury just two weeks into the campaign.