Buccaneers Introduce Red-Out For Sunday Night Football Matchup 

Dec 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
This Sunday night, December 19, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints with a chance to win the NFC South division. To unite the entire Krewe making up the sold-out crowd, fans are encouraged to join the RED-OUT and don their red t-shirts, jerseys, and face paint.

As the game's presenting partner, Publix Supermarkets will be providing all attendees entering Raymond James Stadium with a complimentary red t-shirt, which Tampa Bay fans can wear during the game or wave in the air as they cheer on the Buccaneers' quest for a division title.

"Sunday promises to be an electric night at Raymond James Stadium and we want all of our fans to show their unity with our team in front of a national television audience by wearing their favorite red shirt or jersey," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We can't thank our partners at Publix enough for their continued support and offering every fan in attendance with a free red shirt. We look forward to the first RED-OUT being a memorable night."

Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. ET for the Week 15 NFC South matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

Fans can get verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster, the Official Resale Marketplace of the NFL.

