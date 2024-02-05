Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong is retiring after completing his 30th season as a coach in the National Football League. Armstrong spent the last five seasons directing the Buccaneers' kick and coverage units and won a Super Bowl ring following the 2020 season.

Armstrong's coaching contributed to one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. The Bucs' victory in Super Bowl LV started a run of four straight playoff seasons – tied for the longest stretch in team annals – and the team is currently running a streak of three straight seasons as NFC South champions. In 2023, kicker Chase McLaughlin set a franchise record by making 93.5% of his field goal attempts and the Bucs' special teams ranked fourth in opponent kickoff return average (18.9), fourth in gross punting average (50.1) and sixth in average opponent drive start (27.2).

Armstrong spent the bulk of his NFL career as a special teams coach, including four seasons with the Chicago Bears (1997-2000) and seven with the Miami Dolphins (2001-07). His longest stint came with the Atlanta Falcons, where he directed the special teams for 11 years (2008-18) and worked under both Mike Smith and Dan Quinn. On five different occasions in his career he was retained on his team's staff as a change was made at head coach.

Prior to diving into special teams, Armstrong also spent two seasons (1994-95) as the Falcons' safeties coach and one (1996) as Atlanta's secondary coach. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Temple, then had collegiate stops at Miami, Akron, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame, variously coaching defensive backs, wide receivers, linebackers and special teams.