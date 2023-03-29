Film Archives: Top 10 Plays of Lavonte David's Prolific Career 

Legendary Buccaneer, Lavonte David, will remain in Tampa Bay for the 2023 season. The Bucs have agreed to terms with David on a one-year deal. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, David has become not only one of the most accomplished players in the franchise's history but has cemented his status as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

"Everybody knew I wanted to be a Buccaneer throughout my whole career, and I wouldn't rather be [any] other place," David described. "I'm glad I'm back, I'm glad we [were] able to get everything tuned out. I'm happy to be back. I feel like I've still got some good football left to play in me. Hopefully I'm going to finish it out as a Buccaneer."

During his illustrious 11-year career in Tampa Bay, David has achieved both consistency and longevity – a rarity in the league. Overall, David has accumulated 1,346 tackles, 29.0 sacks, 143 tackles for loss, 62 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions, 59 passes defensed, 27 forced fumbles and 18 fumble recoveries. As one of the NFL's best-kept secrets for the previous decade, David is one of two players in league history with 1,000 tackles, 20.0 sacks and 10 interceptions through eight career seasons, joining Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. He has amassed the most solo tackles in the NFL since his arrival in 2012 with 947 and a league-high 18 fumble recoveries during that span. David has played in and started 166 regular-season games. He ranks fourth in franchise history in starts – behind only Barber, Brooks and Gruber – and fifth in games played.

He continued his reign of dominance in 2022, posting 124 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and five passes defensed in 2022. In the Wild Card Round against the Cowboys, David led the team with 14 tackles. Last season, David's 88.5 coverage grade per PFF ranked second among off-ball linebackers. He is quick in making his run/pass keys and displays rare pursuit in tracking the football. He is consistently around the football and possesses the hip fluidity to create positive angles, impacting the short-to-intermediate route tree. Whether punching the ball out with textbook precision, outpacing a rusher to the flat or blowing up a screen pass, David makes his presence felt.

In a reminiscent tour down memory lane, let's break down David's skillset through some of his most memorable plays on turf:

1) October 20, 2013: Bucs vs Falcons