Lions-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jameis Winston Limited, Mike Evans, Donovan Smith Sidelined

The Buccaneers came out of Week 14 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, that win also cost them some injuries to major players on the roster. In the first injury report of Week 15, eight Buccaneers players are listed, half of which didn't participate. Those four players that didn't participate included wide receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Donovan Smith. Both exited Sunday's game early, with Evans suffering a hamstring injury on a 61-yard touchdown catch.
The other big news is quarterback Jameis Winston, who came out of the game for a series, letting backup Ryan Griffin get his first NFL regular season snaps of his career. Winston injured his thumb late in the second half but would return to finish the game. He was officially listed as limited in Wednesday's practice and Head Coach Bruce Arians said the plan for now is Winston to play against the Lions in Detroit this weekend.
As for the NFC Northers, the Lions listed 14 players on their first injury report of the week.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa (elbow) – Limited Participation
T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
WR Scotty Miller (hamstring) – Limited Participation
OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
LT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) – Did Not Participate
QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee) – Limited Participation
Lions
CB Jamal Agnew (ankle) – Full Participation
DE Austin Bryant (hip) – Limited Participation
G Joe Dahl (back/knee) – Did Not Participate
LB Jarrad Davis (ankle/knee) – Did Not Participate
DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) – Did Not Participate
DT Damon Harrison Sr. (calf/knee/shoulder) – Full Participation
LB Christian Jones (shoulder) – Limited Participation
P Sam Martin (abdomen) – Limited Participation
RB J.D. McKissic (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) – Full Participation
DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs) – Limited Participation
QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back) – Did Not Participate
T Rick Wagner (knee) – Did Not Participate
*Bold indicates change in status from previous day