Lions-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jameis Winston Limited, Mike Evans, Donovan Smith Sidelined

The Buccaneers came out of Week 14 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, that win also cost them some injuries to major players on the roster. In the first injury report of Week 15, eight Buccaneers players are listed, half of which didn't participate. Those four players that didn't participate included wide receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Donovan Smith. Both exited Sunday's game early, with Evans suffering a hamstring injury on a 61-yard touchdown catch.

The other big news is quarterback Jameis Winston, who came out of the game for a series, letting backup Ryan Griffin get his first NFL regular season snaps of his career. Winston injured his thumb late in the second half but would return to finish the game. He was officially listed as limited in Wednesday's practice and Head Coach Bruce Arians said the plan for now is Winston to play against the Lions in Detroit this weekend.

As for the NFC Northers, the Lions listed 14 players on their first injury report of the week.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (elbow) – Limited Participation

T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hamstring) – Limited Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

LT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) – Did Not Participate

QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee) – Limited Participation

Lions

CB Jamal Agnew (ankle) – Full Participation

DE Austin Bryant (hip) – Limited Participation

G Joe Dahl (back/knee) – Did Not Participate

LB Jarrad Davis (ankle/knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DT Damon Harrison Sr. (calf/knee/shoulder) – Full Participation

LB Christian Jones (shoulder) – Limited Participation

P Sam Martin (abdomen) – Limited Participation

RB J.D. McKissic (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) – Full Participation

DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs) – Limited Participation

QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back) – Did Not Participate

T Rick Wagner (knee) – Did Not Participate