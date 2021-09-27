Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

In the end, it wasn't the Bucs' day – but this game was circled as one of the hardest the Bucs would face this season. Unless your expectations were to go 17-0, losing one game early in the season shouldn't derail anything about the team or its expectations. You take it for what it's worth: a chance to improve.

With that in mind, here are a few things that stood out.

1 . Head Coach Bruce Arians said the lack of sacks and 'getting home' with pressure is what is most concerning for him when it comes to the defense. The only sack of Matthew Stafford the Bucs had came halfway through the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Will Gholston beat his man and dropped Stafford for a loss of 12. It created an opportunity, though perhaps a little too late in the game, for the Bucs' offense to get back on the field and score. Which, they did. Even after being faced with a fourth-and-two situation that turned into a 13-yard gain thanks to a catch and run from wide receiver Chris Godwin. It was running back Giovani Bernard that punched it in on a seven-yard catch in the end zone that made the score its final 34-24 form, though he was shaken up on the play.

Those opportunities given to the offense were few and far between this game from the defense, which has a very uncharacteristic three sacks through three games. They're missing one of their pass-rushing bookends in Jason Pierre-Paul now, who is out with hand and shoulder injuries, but the rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and third-year outside linebacker Anthony Nelson filled in admirably. Tryon-Shoyinka even got free a couple of times but with the experience and poise Stafford has, he was able to get the ball away before Tryon-Shoyinka could do it for him.

That was the story all game of Stafford evading both pressure and the blitz. The Bucs' pressure rate was down to 13.8% when rushing four and 20% when blitzing. Gholston's sack came on a blitz with the Bucs rushing five but before you say that would have been the key to success, consider Stafford had a 141.2 quarterback rating against the blitz and a 131.7 rating with just four rushers. Accordingly, the Bucs blitzed at their lowest rate this season, bringing five or more rushers on 25.6% of dropbacks, compared to around 37% the prior two games.