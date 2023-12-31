Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Saints 23, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the visiting Saints and drop to 8-8

Dec 31, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

rr-loss-123123

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-13, ending the Bucs' four-game winning streak and chance to clinch the NFC South in Week 17. The Saints imposed their will on both sides of the football for the majority of the matchup, reaching a domineering 20-0 lead through the third quarter as self-inflicted wounds hindered the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay tallied four turnovers, which spurred the defeat.

The Saints scored on their opening offensive possession, capping off a 14-play, 73-yard drive with a Derek Carr connection with Juwan Johnson. New Orleans took an early 7-0 lead inside Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs then went three-and-out, following two Rachaad White runs sandwiched around a four-yard Cade Otton crosser underneath. On the Saints' next offensive drive, Lavonte David snuffed out a screen on third-and-two, forcing a quick three-and-out.

On the ensuing drive, the Bucs were able to move down the field, courtesy of a 33-yard gain by Mike Evans crossing the middle of the field. Baker Mayfield lobbed a deep bomb to Trey Palmer on second down, but the pass was intercepted at the New Orleans' two-yard line by Alontae Taylor early in the second quarter. On the Saints following drive, Yaya Diaby invaded the backfield and dropped Williams for a loss, setting up third down. Markees Watts was credited with a sack on the following play as he chased Carr out of bounds. The Bucs followed suit with a quick punt following a false start penalty and an incompletion to Chase Edmonds on third-and-long.

A 32-yard gain by Juwan Johnson set up the Saints' 22-yard touchdown. Carr hit Taysom Hill, who contorted his body to make the grab. New Orleans extended their lead 14-0 with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter. The Bucs followed up with a quick three-and-out, following two incompletions and a sack on third-and-10 (Zack Baun). Before the half, Blake Grupe drilled a 45-yard field goal to make it a 17-0 shutout. The Saints held an advantage in yards (202-44), first downs (13-3) and plays (38-19) in their dominant first half over the home team.

To begin the third frame, the Bucs' offense went three-and-out. The Bucs' defense then took a stand and forced a punt, thrusting Mayfield and cast back on the field. Tampa Bay moved the chains following two 10-yard gains by Palmer and Chase Edmonds, however, a fumble recovered by Demario Davis set up the Saints at the New Orleans' 45 (20-yard return). The Saints next seven-play, 45-yard drive culminated in a Grupe 28-yard field goal, which gave the Saints a 20-0 edge. Mayfield was sacked by Bresee for a loss of 10 on the ensuing Tampa Bay drive, which set up third-and-13. The Bucs were once again stopped short, and Jake Camarda punted 47 yards.

To begin the fourth quarter, Mayfield's pass intended for David Moore was undercut and intercepted by Johnathan Abram at the New Orleans' 46-yard line. The Saints took over with advantageous field position and Tampa Bay's defense stepped up. Devin White broke up a pass intended for Johnson on third-and-eight, forcing a punt. With 7:50 left in regulation, the Bucs got on the scoreboard. A 16-yard physical catch by Chris Godwin set up the 22-yard Trey Palmer score. The eight-play, 91-yard drive trimmed the Bucs' deficit, 20-7. In a microcosm of the day's events for the Bucs, Mayfield lobbed a deep shot to Trey palmer, hitting him in stride. Palmer initially caught the pass for a gain of 54 yards but dropped the pass. The fumble was recovered by Saints' Isaac Yiadom at the New Orleans' 13-yard line, putting Carr back on the field. Despite late-game heroics, including a 47-yard Chris Godwin touchdown, too many miscues early on sealed the Bucs' fate in Week 17.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
news

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20

The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12
news

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

Rapid Reaction: Texans 39, Bucs 37

The Buccaneers falter against the Texans on the road, 39-37 
news

Rapid Reaction: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18

The Buccaneers fell to the Bills, 24-18 in Week Eight on the road
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the Falcons 16-13 in Week Seven 
news

Rapid Reaction: Lions 20, Buccaneers 6

The Buccaneers fell to the Lions, 20-6, in Week Six
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Saints Snap Bucs' Win Streak, Deny Division Clinch

The Buccaneers committed a season-high four turnovers and were held scoreless for three quarters in a 23-13 loss to the Saints, ending a four-game winning streak and missing a chance to claim a third straight NFC South title

Baker Mayfield's Thoughts on Game vs. Saints, Getting Things Right | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. QB Mayfield discussed the result against New Orleans, his health status and his message to the team with the season on the line next week.

Todd Bowles on Result Against New Orleans, Moving Forward | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. HC Bowles discussed the game against the Saints, QB Baker Mayfield's status and winning by 'any means necessary' next week vs. the Panthers.

Rapid Reaction: Saints 23, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the visiting Saints and drop to 8-8

Saints vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-13

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Godwin Hauls in 47-Yard TD | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Chris Godwin against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Baker Fires TD Pass to Palmer | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Trey Palmer against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Best Photos From Saints vs. Bucs | Week 17

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Baker Finds Evans for 33-Yards | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a long pass to WR Mike Evans against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year's Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action

Saints-Buccaneers Inactives | Shaq Barrett to Miss First Game

The Buccaneers' defense will be without a pair of starters on Sunday against New Orleans, as OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) and CB Carlton Davis (concussion) are on the Week 17 inactive list

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the New Orleans Saints

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints vs. Bucs Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 17 2023

The Buccaneers will host the Saints on New Year's Eve for control of the NFC South … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Saints vs. Bucs | Game Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to clinch the NFC South as the New Orleans Saints come to town for a Week 17 matchup.

Bucs Elevate CB Pitts, TE Wells for Saints Game

The Bucs addressed two positions that were down a player due to injuries by activating CB Derrek Pitts and TE David Wells for Sunday's game against the Saints

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 29: Davis, Barrett Among 5 Bucs Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup

On the Verge | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about award possibilities for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, the NFC playoff picture, Chase Edmonds and more

Win & You're In, Bucs Can Clinch NFC South vs. Saints | Path to the Playoffs 2023

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today. One win is all it would take for the Buccaneers to clinch the NFC South.
Advertising