Rapid Reaction: Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week Three, ending their undefeated streak. With a lack of offensive synergy and miscues and missed tackles on defense, the Buccaneers' fate was sealed on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay's defense surrendered 472 total yards, including 201 rushing – the most given up by a Bucs' defense since Week 12 in 2020 against the Chiefs.

After the Buccaneers punted on their opening possession, the defense came up with a key stop. Second-year Zyon McCollum broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Olamide Zaccheaus. On the ensuing play, Kenneth Gainwell was tackled for a loss by Ryan Neal, forcing a turnover on downs.

The Eagles were not able to capitalize with seven following a 52-yard return to the Tampa Bay 44 by Britain Covey. Bucs' Shaquil Barrett brough pressure on third down, setting up fourth-and-15 and a subsequent Philadelphia field goal by Jake Elliott. The Bucs followed suit with a quick three-and-out. Baker Mayfield was sacked on second down by Marlon Tuipulotu, which resulted in third-and-long. At the end of the first quarter, the Bucs only trailed by three but the Eagles outgained Tampa Bay 113-34 in total net yards.

Tampa Bay's promising 13-play, 69-yard drive to begin the second quarter - including a perimeter 16-yard run by Rachaad White and a catch-and-run of 18 yards by Chris Godwin - the Bucs had to settle for a Chase McLaughlin field goal following a drop in the end zone. The Eagles answered with their first touchdown of the day. Jalen Hurts avoided pressure and found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 34-yard score on third-and-10, extending the club's lead, 10-3. Before the half, self-inflicted wounds became the main storyline for the Bucs. Following a Devin White interception at the Tampa Bay 17-yard line, a Baker Mayfield sack (-11) and an ensuing fumble (recovered by James Bradberry) negated the momentum-shifting play.

Opening the third quarter, the Eagles marched down the field, capping off a 75-yard drive with a Hurts' one-yard touchdown rush. Philadelphia tried a quarterback keeper on third-and-goal to no avail but ran the same play again on fourth down for seven points. That play marked the 37th conversion of 40 sneaks over the last two seasons (including playoffs) for Philadelphia. Late in the third quarter, Dee Delaney nabbed an interception. Hurts tried to split two defenders with DeVonta Smith as the intended target, but Delaney undercut the pass. However, on the following play, Rachaad White was tackled in the end zone for an Eagles' safety. That play became a microcosm of the evening for the Bucs.