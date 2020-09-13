Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

The Bucs fall in their season opener to the Saints in New Orleans, 34-23. 

Sep 13, 2020 at 07:46 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Best Photos from Buccaneers vs. Saints | Week 1

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against New Orleans.

Inside linebacker Lavonte David takes the field for Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
1 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David takes the field for Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
2 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coaches and players during the national anthem before Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
3 / 100

Coaches and players during the national anthem before Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
4 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
5 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
6 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.
7 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.
8 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Ronald Jones II during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
9 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Ronald Jones II during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
10 / 100

Running Back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
11 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
12 / 100

Tackle Tristan Wirfs during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Ronald Jones celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
13 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Ronald Jones celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
14 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
15 / 100

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
16 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
17 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
18 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
19 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00024
20 / 100
gameaction_00025
21 / 100
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul with Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
22 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul with Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
23 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
24 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
25 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
26 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
27 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
28 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
29 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
30 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
31 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
32 / 100

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
33 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
34 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
35 / 100

Defensive lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
36 / 100

Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
37 / 100

Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
38 / 100

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
39 / 100

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
40 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tackle Donovan Smith during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
41 / 100

Tackle Donovan Smith during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
42 / 100

Wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
43 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball against New Orleans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
44 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball against New Orleans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
45 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00052
46 / 100
Tight end Rob Gronkowski runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
47 / 100

Tight end Rob Gronkowski runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette runs the ball against the Saints during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
48 / 100

Running Back Leonard Fournette runs the ball against the Saints during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Mike Evans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
49 / 100

Wide receiver Mike Evans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end Cameron Brate during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
50 / 100

Tight end Cameron Brate during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
51 / 100

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
52 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
53 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
54 / 100

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
55 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
56 / 100

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
57 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
58 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
59 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
60 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Wide receiver Chris Godwin runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
61 / 100

Wide receiver Chris Godwin runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
62 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
63 / 100

Tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
64 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00071
65 / 100
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
66 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
67 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end O.J. Howard Quarterback during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
68 / 100

Tight end O.J. Howard Quarterback during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
69 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
70 / 100

Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
71 / 100

Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
72 / 100

Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Linebackers Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
73 / 100

Linebackers Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
74 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
75 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
76 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
77 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
78 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
79 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
80 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
81 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
82 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Scotty Miller runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
83 / 100

Wide receiver Scotty Miller runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Kicker Ryan Succop kicks a field goal during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
84 / 100

Kicker Ryan Succop kicks a field goal during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop makes a field goal vs the New Orleans Saints during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
85 / 100

Kicker Ryan Succop makes a field goal vs the New Orleans Saints during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
86 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
87 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
88 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Bradley Pinion punts the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
89 / 100

Punter Bradley Pinion punts the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
90 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
91 / 100

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
92 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
gameaction_00101
93 / 100
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
94 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
95 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Scotty Miller during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
96 / 100

Wide receiver Scotty Miller during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
97 / 100

Wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
98 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
99 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
100 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Bucs won the toss and elected to defer, giving the New Orleans offense the ball first in their house.

A long run from backup quarterback Taysom Hill started the Saints out with a first down but it'd be the last one they'd get. The Tampa Bay defense stepped up and forced the punt, putting the ball in the hands of new quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneer offense.

It's real.

Brady proceeded to be Brady, putting together a drive that went down the field on a mix of rushing plays with ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ and beautiful long passes from Brady. In fact, Brady's first completion as a Buccaneers was a 29-yard throw to wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿. Tampa Bay was also the beneficiary of two pass interference calls on their way to what ended up being a rushing touchdown by Brady himself to put the Bucs up 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

The defense went back to work but got off the field in a hurry, allowing just one first down before forcing the Saints to punt yet again.

The Saints defense would hold up this time, forcing a three-and-out as the Bucs' offense was forced to punt for the first time with 2:25 left in the first quarter.

New Orleans got past midfield for the first time on their next drive as the second quarter began. Hill under center turned a broken-down play into a big 13-yard pickup for the Saints. In the red zone, defensive lineman Will Gholston dropped Saints running back Ty Montgomery for a loss of four, setting up third and 10. But then running back Alvin Kamara caught a screen and slipped his way through the tackles to escape into the end zone to tie the game 7-7 with 11:47 on the clock.

The Bucs offense started their way down the field on a handoff first to running back Ronald Jones. Then, an uncharacteristic turnover as Brady was picked off by Marcus Williams. A few plays later as safety Jordan Whitehead was hit with a pass interference penalty, Kamara ran the ball in again to put the Saints up 14-7 with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

The Bucs got the ball back and were forced into a 54-yard field goal try after a third down sack of Brady. The kick was blocked and the Saints took over at midfield.

The Tampa Bay defense slowed the Saints just as they crossed into Buccaneer territory. Faced with a fourth-and-two at the 49-yard-line, New Orleans elected to go for it. Defensive lineman Vita Vea got hit with a neutral zone infraction, giving the Saints a fresh set of downs at the 42-yard line. It was followed up by another of the same penalty, this time on Ndamukong Suh that got the Saints in striking distance. They'd end up settling for a 29-yard field goal to extend their lead 17-7 with under a minute to play.

The Bucs offense got the ball back but would come up empty after Brady got hit with an intentional grounding penalty trying to avoid a sack on second down. Tampa Bay punted it away. The Saints took a knee to take the game into halftime.

Tampa Bay started the second half with the ball. A penalty negated a good catch and run by Jones but was made up for by running back Leonard Fournette who nabbed a first down on a 14-yard screen. Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins then jumped a route a couple plays later and made the pick off Brady, running it straight into the end zone and giving the Saints a 24-7 lead at the start of the third quarter.

The Bucs caugt a break on the next drive as Brady aired it out for wide receiver Mike Evans who drew a pass interference call as Williams grabbed him before the ball arrived. The 45-yard penalty then set up a great run by Jones, who got the Bucs inside the red zone. From there, Brady floated a pass into the end zone and connected with tight end O.J. Howard for the nine-yard score. Ryan Succop's extra point after was good and the Bucs cut the Saints lead to 24-14 with 12:26 to go in the third quarter.

The next possession, the defense stepped up. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who had been having a great game, got called for defensive pass interference but that's the only thing that would go right for the Saints in the series. Tampa Bay rushed six as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul took down quarterback Drew Brees on third down to force the New Orleans' punt.

The Bucs came up empty on the next drive and were forced to punt it right back. Back to back tackles for loss by inside linebacker Lavonte David, aided in the second one by Devin White, set up third and 15 for the Saints on the ensuing series. David almost had a sack on Brees on third down but the pressure was enough to force Brees to get rid of it. It handed the Saints another three and out.

The Saints committed another defensive pass interference call, this time on Nate Robinson as he held wide receiver Scotty Miller's arm. The Bucs would ultimately settle for a 38-yard field goal try which was pushed through the uprights by Succop and brought the Bucs within a score of the Saints with 2:27 left in the third.

The Bucs defense forced yet another three-and-out behind the efforts of David, who took down Hill in the backfield on third-down. The Saints punted yet again and put the ball back in the hands of the Tampa Bay offense.

The Saints returned the favor this time, forcing a three-and-out on a big third down sack by Demario Davis on Brady.

New Orleans took over and got a big 46-yard completion from Brees to tight end Jared Cook to move their offense down the field in a hurry. It proved fruitful this time as Brees hit wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who was able to juke his way into the end zone and extend the Saints lead to 31-17 with 11:44 to play in the game.

Saints tried a short kickoff from midfield and it threw off the Bucs' special team unit. The ball bounced off wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and New Orleans recovered the muffed punt at the Tampa Bay 20.

Despite the short field, the defense managed to hold the Saints to a field goal after they got as far as the goal line. It still gave the Saints a three-score lead as they went up 34-17 with 8:05 left on the clock.

The Bucs' offense wasn't able to get anything going, suffering another three-and-out, giving the ball right back to New Orleans. And the two teams ended up trading punts.

The Bucs took over from their own 10-yard line but they would end up gaining some ground. Brady hit Miller for 37 yards that helped Tampa Bay get down the field. The drive then culminated with a perfect pass in to Evans in the back corner of the end zone, giving Evans his first touch and score of the game. Tampa Bay went for two to try and make it a nine-point game but the attempt was no good, leaving the score 34-23.

New Orleans took over with 2:40 to go in the game. A gadget play on a double pass from Brees to Hill to Kamara resulted in a 38 yard gain before Kamara was wrapped up by safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead. The drive came down to fourth and goal where Kamara zipped around the edge and initially was thought to have squeaked in for the score. Instead, the play went to a booth review and the touchdown was reversed, resulting in a turnover on downs on the one-yard line for the Bucs and the score at 34-23.

Jones brought the ball out but time then expired, with a final score of 34-23.

Related Content

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 28, Bucs 22
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 28, Bucs 22

Bucs drop their season finale in overtime to the Falcons, 28-22.
S Mike Edwards, No. 34, S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

The Bucs' four-game win streak comes to an end as they drop a back-and-forth battle with the AFC South champions.
WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Lions 17

The Bucs pull to .500 on the year as they win their fourth-straight game, downing the Lions 38-17 in Detroit.
OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Bucs 38, Colts 35

The Bucs get their third-straight win as they take down the Colts in a rollercoaster of a game at home.
S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11

The Bucs get two consecutive wins for the first time this season as they defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22

The Buccaneers went into Atlanta and came out with a win in a wild contest, ending in a 35-22 score in favor of the visitors.
WR Mike Evans, No. 13
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Saints 34, Buccaneers 17

The Bucs drop a division game at home to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-17.
RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Seahawks 40, Bucs 34

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
news

Rapid Reaction: Titans 27, Bucs 23

Rapid Reaction: Panthers 37, Bucs 26
news

Rapid Reaction: Panthers 37, Bucs 26

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Saints 31, Bucs 24

The Bucs drop a tough one in the Big Easy as they fall to the division-rival Saints

Advertising