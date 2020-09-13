Rapid Reaction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

The next possession, the defense stepped up. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who had been having a great game, got called for defensive pass interference but that's the only thing that would go right for the Saints in the series. Tampa Bay rushed six as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul took down quarterback Drew Brees on third down to force the New Orleans' punt.

The Bucs came up empty on the next drive and were forced to punt it right back. Back to back tackles for loss by inside linebacker Lavonte David, aided in the second one by Devin White, set up third and 15 for the Saints on the ensuing series. David almost had a sack on Brees on third down but the pressure was enough to force Brees to get rid of it. It handed the Saints another three and out.

The Saints committed another defensive pass interference call, this time on Nate Robinson as he held wide receiver Scotty Miller's arm. The Bucs would ultimately settle for a 38-yard field goal try which was pushed through the uprights by Succop and brought the Bucs within a score of the Saints with 2:27 left in the third.

The Bucs defense forced yet another three-and-out behind the efforts of David, who took down Hill in the backfield on third-down. The Saints punted yet again and put the ball back in the hands of the Tampa Bay offense.

The Saints returned the favor this time, forcing a three-and-out on a big third down sack by Demario Davis on Brady.

New Orleans took over and got a big 46-yard completion from Brees to tight end Jared Cook to move their offense down the field in a hurry. It proved fruitful this time as Brees hit wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who was able to juke his way into the end zone and extend the Saints lead to 31-17 with 11:44 to play in the game.

Saints tried a short kickoff from midfield and it threw off the Bucs' special team unit. The ball bounced off wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and New Orleans recovered the muffed punt at the Tampa Bay 20.

Despite the short field, the defense managed to hold the Saints to a field goal after they got as far as the goal line. It still gave the Saints a three-score lead as they went up 34-17 with 8:05 left on the clock.