Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 2.0

(Not officially part of the abbreviated intro, but necessary: Though you are reading this on Buccaneers.com, none of this is meant to reflect the strategy or thinking of Jason Licht, Bruce Arians or any others involved in the Buccaneers' actual draft decision-making. These are Carmen and Scott's predictions.)

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU (Carmen Vitali)

Duh.

How about the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago last weekend? Aaron Gordon got robbed but Common's intros were cool.

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State (Scott Smith)

Fourth time in five years an Ohio State defender is the first non-QB off the board. Seems to work out.

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (CV)

Another Ohio Stater, who seems to be the consensus pick for the Lions to pair with Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

4. New York Giants: T Jedrick Wills, Alabama (SS)

Hog mollies. Hog mollies. Hog mollies. Hog mollies. Hog mollies. (Can I save other 10 words for my next pick?)

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (CV)

Like vacation days, words don't roll over. Miami needs a quarterback but takes Herbert over Tua. Yeah, I said it.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: T Andrew Thomas, Georgia (SS)

(I also said it in Version 1.0.) Meanwhile, the Chargers prioritize protecting their QBs over getting a new one.

7. Carolina Panthers: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn (CV)

The best defensive line prospect goes to the team that needs him the most. That was easy.

8. Arizona Cardinals: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (SS)

Love that pick for the Panthers, but this one seems almost as perfect of a fit. Now, whither Tua?

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB? EDGE? S? Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (CV)