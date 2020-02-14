Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 1.0

16. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama (CV)

You learn something new every day, I guess. We learned last week, in a widely publicized non-move, the Falcons parted ways with Vic Beasley, electing not to renew his deal. This means they're going to need some fresh legs on the edge and I'm taking my Alabama monopoly right back with Lewis. Do I secretly have a closet full of houndstooth and fedoras? Maybe. But the tide is rolling in this first round.

17. Dallas Cowboys: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida (SS)

I'm seeing a lot of mock drafts pairing the Cowboys with yet another Alabama player, safety Xavier McKinney, and that is definitely a good match of need and talent. However, there's a good chance that cornerback becomes just as big of a need when Byron Jones departs via free agency. The Cowboys still have to pay Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper and might not be able to retain Jones, who is likely to get a very big deal on the open market. Here's his replacement, a fast and instinctive corner who can step right into the lineup.

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): OT Josh Jones, Houston (CV)

Miami got their quarterback and now has another chance in the first round to grab some protection for their shiny new toy, thanks to some savvy moves that give them a ton of draft capital this year. Jones jumped into the first-round conversation after this year's Senior Bowl in which he was by far and away the standout offensive line prospect. He has played almost exclusively left tackle - his athleticism and ability to block into the second level that he showcased in Mobile should serve Herbert's blind side extremely well.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Miami): LB Patrick Queen, LSU (SS)

Carmen ticked off one major box when she got the Raiders Lamb at #12. Next up for the Raiders is probably either linebacker or cornerback, and Queen would bring some much-needed speed and playmaking ability to the Raiders' defense.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU (CV)

The Jags got their defensive tackle thanks to Scott and use this pick to shore up their cornerback room with the LSU senior. Let's face it, Jacksonville has a lot of needs but at this point with Kinlaw gone, cornerback is where they find the best player available on the defensive side of the ball.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado (SS)

I've seen Shenault described as a little raw…and I've also seen him described as "a bigger Julio Jones." I'll take that. The Eagles really missed DeSean Jackson's speed when he was out and Shenault has clocked 40 times under 4.4. I also think it would be great to see Shenault in the hand of a creative play designer like Doug Pederson. The possibilities are limitless.

22. Buffalo Bills: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State (CV)

PHEW. I really thought you were going to take Aiyuk there, but instead I grab him for Buffalo. Speaking of speed – Aiyuk is deceivingly fast and can provide an excellent downfield target for Josh Allen's monster arm. I was looking forward to seeing Aiyuk at the Senior Bowl, but he didn't participate due to a medical flag. He still garnered some buzz and was impressive in interview sessions, though.

23. New England Patriots: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (SS)

I have a very hard time believing that Becton will still be on the board at the 23rd pick, but if any franchise needs some good fortune to shine on it, it's the Patriots, right? Their offensive line struggled for a good portion of the 2019 season and Isaiah Wynn has only played eight games since he was the 23rd pick two years ago. Even if Wynn does solidify one spot, the Patriots could still upgrade the other with Becton. The Louisville product is 6-7 and 369 and that is…(checks notes)…very big. He's nimble for his size, too.

24. New Orleans Saints: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson (CV)

Drew Brees isn't going anywhere, so New Orleans tries to give him more players to throw to. Sure, they have Michael Thomas who makes plays despite everyone accounting for him, but outside of that, the Saints' offense could use another outside receiver. Clemson is known as 'Wide Receiver U' for a reason and as a result, Higgins heads down to the Big Easy.

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama (SS)

Some team should just draft "Alabama." Anyway, despite the fact that the Vikings spent first-round picks on corners in 2015 and 2018, plus a second-rounder in 2016, that position looks potentially messy heading into 2020. Xavier Rhodes didn't have his best year in 2019 and he's got a big cap number in 2020. The Vikings might want to turn to Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander going forward, but both are pending unrestricted free agents. Minnesota may need to restock in the draft and in Diggs they get a tall corner with speed and athleticism and a lot of room to develop. He originally arrived at Alabama as a wide receiver.

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (CV)

Yes, Miami has (in my best Sesame Street voice) one-two-three first-round picks this year. They've got their guy under center and someone to protect him – now they go over to Brian Flores' bread and butter with a pass rusher in Epenesa. The Iowa Hawkeye led the Big Ten in sacks in 2018 with 10.5 then followed it up with a 2019 campaign that saw 11.5 sacks and 14.5 for loss. It gives Miami some much needed help at defensive end.

27. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (SS)

Okay, that made things easier, as Seattle was choosing between these two pass-rushers, desperately needing to add to their rotation up front. Seattle had just 28 sacks last year and no single player had more than 4.0. Their second-leading sack artist was Quinton Jefferson, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. As are Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Ansah and Mychal Kendricks.

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (CV)

The Ravens don't need a lot. But they could use a better presence at the linebacker level to complement their high-powered offense. That being said, Lamar Jackson could use another weapon and I would have taken a wide receiver here, too, but I think you could get a value guy later on that could be just as effective for the versatile Jackson to utilize.

29. Tennessee Titans: T Austin Jackson, USC (SS)

The Titans, who bulled their way to the AFC title game with Derrick Henry running behind a road-grading offensive line, taking a tackle? Especially when they clearly need pass-rush help? Well, hear me out. Jack Conklin, who regained his all-pro form at right tackle in 2019, is a potential free agent and the Titans already have to deal with re-signing Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Conklin could get away. Even the Titans' swing tackle, Dennis Kelly, who started four games for Taylor Lewan last year, is a pending free agent. By the time the draft arrives, this position may be their greatest area of need.

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU (CV)

Did I pick the TCU product because his name sounds straight out of Game of Thrones? We'll never know. But the Packers were actually hoping Jackson fell to them to help protect Aaron Rodgers up front, of course, until the mighty, mighty Titans snatched him away instead. That's ok, because if there are two certainties in life – death and taxes – Green Bay needing a wide receiver is the third.

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Grant Delpit, LSU (SS)

First off, as soon as we start allowing trades in this thing I'm getting the 49ers out of the first round in a hurry. After this pick, John Lynch isn't scheduled to pick again until the fifth round, as the Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders trades cost the 49ers their second through fourth-round picks. As for this selection, you can never count out San Fran using its first-round pick on a defensive lineman, but in this case safety is potentially a big need if Jimmie Ward walks in free agency. Plus, there are several good choices on the board right now. I'll go with Delpit, who should make practices fun going one-on-one with George Kittle.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU