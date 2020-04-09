Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

Round 5, Pick #161

Challenge: Carmen, remember at the Combine when General Manager Jason Licht said this:

"We would love to draft a quarterback at some point in the draft. I do every year, but then we haven't, except one at one-overall. It'd be great. I know Bruce feels the same way."

And then Bruce Arians confirmed that by saying:

"If it's the right guy at the right time. I don't think we want one that's going to be sitting on the bench for three years, but if he is he's got to come at the right time in the draft. And I think there are some guys like that, with big upsides."

Okay, it's the right time, find us the right guy. That's your challenge in Round Five: Find a developmental quarterback who will be available and attractive to the Buccaneers. Meanwhile…

Scott's Pick: LB Francis Bernard, Utah

I'm just going to keep hanging out on the PAC-12 for a while. The fifth round seems like a good place for the Bucs to add a linebacker who can provide depth and contribute immediately on special teams. I'm glad that Kevin Minter is back but the Bucs might want to develop a young inside linebacker to play behind Lavonte David and Devin White. There are a number of linebackers who could be available in this range, including Miami's Shaquille Quarterman and Fresno State's Mykal Walker but I'm going with Bernard in the hopes that he has more coverage potential than those other prospects. He did pick off two passes last season.

Carmen's Pick: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

Provided there isn't a rise in later-round quarterbacks, I think earlier in the fifth round could be realistic for Gordon. He really impressed at the Senior Bowl with his arm strength in practice. In the game, he almost stole the show from fellow former Pac-12 quarterback Justin Herbert (though Herbert still ended up taking home MVP honors).

At WSU under gem-of-a-head-coach Mike Leach, Gordon passed for a whopping 5,579 yards and 48 (!!) touchdowns in his redshirt senior season in 2019. He only had 16 interceptions, too. Gordon was a JuCo transfer, which explains his late start. He was also waiting behind Gardner Minshew, who's had some success for the Jags this past season and at the very least has become marketing gold with "Minshew Mania." I think Gordon would be right up the alley of the Bucs' offense – plus, he'd get to learn from the G.O.A.T.

Round 6, Pick #194

Challenge: Being drafted in the last couple of rounds doesn't guarantee you making the final roster. It worked out for sixth-round pick Scotty Miller last season – but he had to prove himself in camp. My challenge to you, Scott, is to select a player that you think could not only make the team, but be a starter come the regular season.

Carmen's Pick: OL Michael Onwenu, Michigan

I'm going for depth and because I think this will be a heavily offensive draft. The kind where a lot of players on offense are picked – not the kind that are off-putting, that is. Onwenu stood out at the Shrine Bowl this year held in St. Petersburg. He was hard to miss to begin with at 6-3, 350 pounds but he also stood out for his physicality, mauling defenders and standing his ground. Plus, he would get a chance to protect fellow former Wolverine, Tom Brady.

Scott's Pick: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Sooooooooo, I have to find a potential rookie starter in the sixth round? You know like, the Bucs did as recently as…almost never? I mean a couple sixth-rounders have gotten a start here or there, but almost always due to injuries. Miller, for instance, got two starts late last season. Running back Mike James got three starts in 2013 after injuries to Doug Martin and Bobby Rainey. And so on.

You know how many sixth-round picks have started double-digit games as a rookie in franchise history? Two. Quarterback Bruce Gradkowski in 2006 (which, again, was the result of multiple injuries) and defensive end Chidi Ahanotu in 1993. Basically, you're asking me to land a Tom Brady (don't know if you've ever heard this before but Brady was a sixth-round pick), and I'm no Jason Licht.

Oh wait, Tom Brady doesn't even count. The greatest sixth-round pick of all time started zero games as a rookie.

But, hey, I kinda like this Benjamin guy, and Carmen will probably forgive me for my complaining above if I take a Sun Devil. Benjamin caught 77 passes over the past two seasons at ASU, he's got decent speed and I've seen him projected everywhere from the third to the sixth round. So I'm hoping to get lucky here and land a late-round running back who might be able to serve as a pass-catching change of pace, something Bruce Arians has said he wants to add to the Bucs' offense. I don't think he would take the starting job away from Ronald Jones, but he might end up with a couple spot starts like James did in 2013 and if that were to happen I would consider that a successful fulfillment of the challenge.

'Straight' Draft Results:

1-14-14: T Andrew Thomas, Georgia (Scott's pick)

2-13-45: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (Carmen's pick)

3-12-76: WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State (Scott)

4-11-117: OL Ben Bartch, St. John's (Carmen)

4-33-139: S Terrell Burgess, Utah (Carmen)

5-15-161: LB Francis Bernard, Utah (Scott)

6-15-194: OL Michael Onwenu, Michigan (Carmen)

'Challenge' Draft Results:

1-14-14: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina (Carmen)

2-13-45: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama (Scott)

2-32-64: WR Brandon Aiyuk (Carmen)

4-11-117: C Nick Harris, Washington (Scott)

4-33-139: NT Leki Fotu, Utah (Scott)

5-15-161: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State (Carmen)