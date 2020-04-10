Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

Apr 10, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Draft Room
TAMPA, FL- APRIL 25, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht in the Draft Room in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a broad sense, the arrival of Tom Brady changes everything for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It has certainly changed the national perspective on their readiness to make a Super Bowl run, and it should eventually have a big impact on the team's locker room culture. It has certainly energized the Buccaneers' fanbase, particularly at a time when people are looking for any feel-good news they can find.

In some ways, though, nothing has changed since the G.O.A.T. chose Tampa. One of those ways is the team's preparation for the draft. On Thursday, Jason Licht indicated that Brady's presence is not affecting the way they Bucs arrange their prospect rankings or coordinate their drafting strategies.

"Well, obviously Tom is arguably the best quarterback to play the game, so it's nice to have that guy," said Licht. "In terms of how we go about the draft this year, we're still evaluating every position, every player, every position of need and positions that maybe some perceive as not a need. We still stack the board the same. We still look for great players. We're looking to add the best player available where it meets a need in certain positions. I wouldn't say it really affects the way we've been conducting meetings or [the way we have] been stacking the board, but it is just a really good feeling to know that Tom Brady is on our team."

Of course, Brady's arrival could be seen as moving quarterback from one of those above categories to the other. As March began, the Buccaneers had not yet finalized an answer on who would be their quarterback in 2020, whether that involved re-signing incumbent Jameis Winston or going after someone new in free agency, the draft or both. However, even during that uncertain period, it was clear that Licht and Arians were only considering drafting a quarterback where the value was right.

And that's still true now that the answer under center is Brady. The Buccaneers have no question who will be the starter for at least the next two seasons, and they also recently re-signed veteran reserve quarterback Blaine Gabbert to join Ryan Griffin on the depth chart. Licht still feels comfortable using one of his draft assets on a quarterback if the right pick and the right player intersect.

"We can afford to do it, I think," he said. "It is definitely something we would look at, but it just depends on who that player is, where he is available, what other players are in front of him [and] if we're sold on that player. It's not as easy as just picking any quarterback and thinking, 'OK, he's the developmental guy.' They're hard to find. They don't just appear out of nowhere. A lot goes into it from their tape to their maturity level – all of those types of things. It just kind of depends on who the player is. If there is a player that we like at the right place, I don't think we would have a problem taking him."

LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are widely considered potential top-10 pick. Utah State's Jordan Love may crash the first-round party, as well, and it wouldn't be surprising to see teams make a second or third-round investment on Washington's Jacob Eason, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

PHOTOS: View the Bucs New Uniforms

The Buccaneers have a new look in 2020 - take a look at pictures of their new uniforms!

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 39

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 39

TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If the Buccaneers want to focus on more pressing needs around Brady during the first two days of the draft, some Day Three targets could include Florida International's James Morgan, Colorado's Steven Montez, Michigan State's Brian Lewerke, Oregon State's Jake Luton and Washington State's Anthony Gordon. In a recent mock draft on this site, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali was tasked with projecting a developmental quarterback for the Bucs in the fifth round and settled on Gordon. Vitali noted that Gordon had impressed at the Senior Bowl, threw 48 touchdown passes last season and could reasonably be available at that point in the draft.

As Licht noted, a lot goes into evaluating whether or not a young quarterback prospect has a real shot to develop into a starter in the NFL. That's obviously harder to do in a landscape in which teams can't bring players into their facilities for one-on-one interviews. A staple of such meetings is to present the prospect with some game tape and ask him to break down what the quarterback is seeing and what he should do with the ball. With help from his IT department, Licht has still been able to do some of this.

"We've got a really tech-savvy scouting department and coaching staff, so we've been able to get on video conferences with tape and watch and listen to them explain what they're doing," he said. "Then install some of our plays and have them regurgitate it to us, which has been really interesting way of doing things through this, but it's been very effective."

Whether or not those efforts result in a player the Buccaneers target as a later-round quarterback remains to be seen. But using a 2020 draft asset on the position isn't out of the question for Licht and his crew, even with the all-time greatest now on hand.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The former LSU Tiger could be a pass-catching complement to the Bucs stable of running backs that could realistically be available in the second round.

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 5.0: Two Rounds!

With the first rush of free agency over, NFL attention is now tipping toward this month's draft, and as a result we're going deeper into this draft to see the Buccaneers land a lot of help on offense

news

2020 Prospect Primer: S Grant Delpit

The now former LSU Tiger is touted as one of the best safeties in the draft coming out of a school notorious for its NFL-caliber defensive backs.

Advertising