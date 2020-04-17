Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

Apr 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Advertising