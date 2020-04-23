Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

Tampa Bay's placement at number 14 is the result of their 7-9 record in 2019. The Buccaneers were one of six teams to finish 7-9, putting them in a six-team "segment" with the Jets, Raiders, Colts, Broncos and Falcons. Using the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, the Buccaneers were initially put in the fourth slot of those six tied teams, which will rotate between the 11th and 16th picks from Round to Round. Each team moves up one spot each round, with the team picking 11th dropping back to 16th.

That results in the Buccaneers picking 45th overall in Round Two and 76th overall in Round Three. Those two rounds take place on Friday evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay will likely be on the clock around 8:00 p.m. in the second round and 10:00 p.m. in the third round. The final four rounds take place on Saturday, beginning at noon ET. Tampa Bay is slated to make the 117th pick in the fourth round, the 161st pick in the fifth round and the 194th pick in the sixth round. The selection gained from the Patriots is number 241. The 2020 NFL Draft will likely conclude around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, though the Buccaneers may be done shortly before 4:00 p.m.