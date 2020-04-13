Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Licht will be mostly alone in his house when he decides whether or not to pick from that deep class of receivers, thanks to the stay-at-home precautions being observed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those same restrictions will be affecting how teams prepare for the upcoming season, with no certainty yet as to when players will get to be back on the practice field. That could give some general managers pause when deciding whether to use the draft to fill a role from which they need immediate production. However, Licht says that team architects still must take a long-term view.

"In terms of having Tom on our roster and looking for immediate impact players, there's a balance here," he said, "Obviously, Tom isn't – probably – going to play for the next ten years. He's been kind of a freak of nature in terms of playing at the level that he has at his age because he takes care of himself so well. I can't put a timeline on how long is going to play, but you also have to think about the future as well. If you try to go for the guy that you think is only going to be able to play next year, and you expect him to come in and make an instant impact – I think you're fooling yourself a little bit. All of these players are going to need some developmental time, especially with the backdrop that we're in right now with the little bit of uncertainty of when we're going to be able to start. Players need reps, so there may be a little bit of focus on the intelligence and the ability to pick up things than there has been in prior years."

If the Buccaneers do come out of the draft without a new wide receiver they could add one with experience in their offense in Jaron Brown, who served under Arians for five years in Arizona and was a good complementary player who peaked at 31 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. Brown spent the last two seasons in Seattle but had just 30 catches in that span. In Arizona, he saw about 60% of his snaps in three-receiver sets but was not often the slot receiver, which would indicate that he was coming in when Larry Fitzgerald moved into the slot, which is a role that Godwin worked to great effect last year.

Other free agent wideouts who have not yet signed anywhere include Taylor Gabriel, Rashard Higgins, Ted Ginn, Paul Richardson, Chester Rogers and Demaryius Thomas.

At about 5-8 and 170 pounds, Gabriel might look like a slot receiver but he's spent most of his career playing primarily on the outside. That's where he got almost exactly 75% of his snaps over the last two years in Chicago. He's good with the ball in his hands, as he's ranked 17th in yards-after-the-catch per reception since entering the league in 2014. In that category, he's put up very similar numbers to Tyrell Williams and D.J. Moore. Gabriel had 67 catches for the Bears just two years ago.

Higgins is only 25 and might still have the upside that was suggested by a 39-catch season in 2018 for the Browns. Another receiver who has gotten most of his snaps on the outside, Higgins was something of a forgotten man last year in Cleveland. The Bucs might see if they can take the Browns' odd man out and get a lot out of him for the second year in a row after hitting on Perriman.

Richardson got a pretty big contract in Washington two years ago after some up and down seasons in Seattle but missed time with some injuries and didn't produce at a high level for the Redskins. He could be looking for a one-year "prove-it" deal somewhere else to get his career moving in the right direction again. Ginn could continue his late-season tour of the NFC South and give the Bucs another deep threat, as he still has very good speed. The issue with him and Thomas is how much they have left in the tank. Thomas has played with three teams over the past two years and also spent last offseason in New England before being traded to the Jets.

Rogers saw his season cut short by a knee injury but had 53 grabs in 2018. Rogers is a receiver who has been used a lot in the slot – 82% of his snaps last year – but his career average of 11.0 yards per catch might indicate he's not as dynamic with the ball in his hands as someone like Gabriel. That said, Rogers has a career 9.2-yard average on punt returns and could add value to the Bucs in that way.