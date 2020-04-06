What Would It Cost Bucs to Move Into Draft's Top 10?

That was before Johnson and the Dallas Cowboys devised their trade value chart, which eventually became a widespread tool. Still, it's instructive: Such a move cost a mid-second round pick.

There are plenty of other similar deals, say, ones involving picks in the 7-10 range going for picks in the 12-15 range. Two stand out as particularly close to our current analysis:

1. In 2012, Dallas traded up from the 14th pick to the sixth pick, and the cost was not only a mid-second round pick but exactly the pick the Bucs currently own in Round Two, number 45.

2. In 1986, San Diego moved up from the 14th pick to eighth pick. They gave up a 2nd-round pick, 44th overall, but also sent back a third-rounder (#66) to Minnesota.

There is also a very similar deal to the one Hanson proposes above, with the Bucs moving up to the ninth pick with Jacksonville, instead of the seventh. That is 14 to 9; in 2000, Baltimore moved up from 15 to 10, sending a mid-second-round pick to Denver. Again, that happened to be exactly the 45th pick in the draft.

That said, just two years ago Arizona did the same thing, moving up from 15th to 10th to draft quarterback Josh Rosen. They did not give up a second-rounder, instead shipping picks in the third round (79th) and fifth round (152nd) to Oakland.

The Buccaneers have actually been on the other end of similar deals on a couple occasions. In 1997, they traded from the sixth pick down to 12th before drafting Warrick Dunn. They gained a third-round pick (63rd overall) from Seattle in the process. That actually seems like a pretty good price for the Seahawks, because just two years earlier Tampa Bay had extracted two second-round picks from Philly (43rd and 63rd) so the Eagles could move up from 12th to seventh.

Interestingly, that scenario practically repeated itself just two years ago. In the 2018 draft, General Manager Jason Licht sent the seventh-overall pick to Buffalo, moving down five spots to the 12th pick and gaining two second-round picks in the process (53rd and 56th).

Obviously, there are plenty of other factors involved beyond the numbers on the trade value chart. How desperate is the team trying to trade up? Is there a quarterback involved? Could a deal involve active players, like Philadelphia shipping Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell to Miami in 2016 to move up from 13th to eighth.