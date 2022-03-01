Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around

Mar 01, 2022 at 05:42 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

211031_TR_Bucs_Saints_052

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they couldn't let ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ walk after they won Super Bowl LV, which is why they deployed the franchise tag on the fifth-year wideout. In their efforts to 'run it back' with the same core in pursuit of a second straight title, the Buccaneers locked in Godwin first and then set about checking off the rest of their long free agency list.

The franchise tag carried a hefty one-year price tag but Godwin proved to be worth every penny. Despite landing on injured reserve with a demoralizing knee injury in Week 15 and missing essentially the last month of the season, he still led the team with 98 catches for 1,103 yards while scoring six total touchdowns. Godwin's versatility in the offense only grew, as did his importance to everything the Bucs were trying to accomplish, both through the air and on the ground. It's fair to wonder if Godwin's season-ending injury was the single biggest blow to the Bucs' eventually unfulfilled repeat hopes.

Some of the circumstances are different a year later. Rather than celebrating a championship, Godwin is in the early stages of his rehab from an ACL tear. The Buccaneers face another long list of potential unrestricted free agents but almost surely won't be able to bring them all back again this year. And the man who threw those 98 passes to Godwin in 2021, Tom Brady, has retired.

And some things haven't changed. The Buccaneers are just as motivated to keep Godwin in pewter and red as they were a year ago.

"From what I understand, he's doing well," said General Manager Jason Licht, when asked at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday about the progression of Godwin's rehab. "It's a little early to give a full diagnosis, or an estimation of when he'll be ready, but I wouldn't bet against Chris any time. Chris has meant the world to this organization. Quite frankly, it would be hard for me to imagine moving forward without Chris."

The Bucs actually could go the same route as last year and use the franchise tag on Godwin. Consecutive tags are rare, however, due to the salary escalators; most tagged players either end up with a long-term deal, like Shaq Barrett did last year, or move on once they finally get that crack at the open market. Would the Bucs actually consider that option?

"I wouldn't say it's out of the question," said Licht. "Hopefully not, so that we can do something else. I'd love to get him under contract."

It's not hard to see why the Bucs want to continue investing in Godwin, even though fellow star pass-catcher Mike Evans already commands a tall salary. Godwin simply does it all and the Bucs would be hard-pressed to replace his contributions with one or even two players. For one thing, the hard-nosed wideout plays a critical role in the team's run-blocking schemes; according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bucs averaged 4.5 yards per carry over the past two seasons (playoffs included) when Godwin was on the field and 3.7 when he wasn't. In addition, he's the man who makes the offense's more complicated looks work, as he has been far and away the Bucs' most common player to put in motion or shift before the snap.

In addition, Godwin is easily one of the NFL's most productive slot receivers – and bigger and more physical in that role than most of his contemporaries – but he can still dominate outside. He's the Bucs' best producer of YAC (yards after the catch) and he runs absolutely every route on the tree with precision.

Players who can do all of this don't come along, even during a coaching career like that of Bruce Arians, which has spanned decades.

"Yeah, I've only had two before – Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald – so I don't really want to lose Chris," said Arians. "They're hard, hard to find. Reggie Wayne too, he's the other one.

"Chris is so valuable to what we do. Obviously, we really, really want him back."

In terms of the Buccaneers' repeat hopes this past season, Godwin's injury could hardly have been more ill-timed. And for a player who can see the lucrative light of free agency just ahead, a December ACL tear is a brutal bit of bad luck. It remains to be seen if that will be a factor in how he is pursued by other teams, should he hit the market, but the Buccaneers aren't worried about it.

"Knowing Chris and the way he works – he had a good surgery and those guys are coming back faster and faster now," said Arians. "I don't think that's going to be a problem at all."

Added Licht: "Sometimes you have to bet on the guy."

The Buccaneers face a number of tough free agency situations and they will be coming to a head soon. In addition to Godwin, the Bucs have to figure out what to do with the likes of such core players as Carlton Davis, Jordan Whitehead, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Will Gholston. At the Combine interview podium on Tuesday, Licht specifically didn't want to name the team's priority free agents because he didn't want to leave anybody out. Still, it's pretty obvious that Godwin is somewhere high on the list.

"It's hard to imagine a Buccaneers' offense without Chris Godwin, and we would love to have him back," said Licht. "We'll continue to try and work towards that."

Related Content

news

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.
news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring
news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact
news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done
news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends
news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined
news

Tom Brady: Saints' Defense is 'Fundamentally Sound'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers aren't spending much time thinking about a possible division title this week because they're busy preparing for a Saints defense that presents big challenges at every level
news

Bucs Developing Depth for the Long Haul

With Carlton Davis back in top form and a number of reserves stepping up to make timely plays, the Bucs hope they are cultivating the kind of depth often needed for deep playoff runs
news

Bucs' Pass Rush Benefitting From Multiple Contributors

The Bucs' defense has 15 sacks over the last four games and while Shaq Barrett continues to lead that effort he is starting to get a lot of help from interior linemen and his own backups
news

For Tom Brady, the Best Part of Football Now is Helping Teammates Succeed

Tom Brady, famously the owner of a record seven Super Bowl rings, says the best thing about playing in the NFL for him now, 22 seasons in, is watching teammates win and earn well-deserved honors
news

Tom Brady: Urgency to Get it Right

On the heels of a two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers return to action on Monday night against the Giants determined to get back to the level of play that helped them get off to the best start in franchise history
Advertising