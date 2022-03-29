Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion

Mar 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Joel Glazer 2

In March, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to be designated to play a regular-season NFL game in Germany. As the chairman of the NFL's International Committee, Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer understands the importance and opportunity of spreading the reach of American football across the globe. That it is the Buccaneers who will be making the first foray into another country hungry for the sport is a point of pride.

"We're excited," said Glazer on Monday during the NFL Annual Meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida. "We're the first team ever to play in Germany. It's new ground for the National Football League; there's a big international initiative."

The opponent, date and time of the Buccaneers' game in Munich in the 2022 season will be announced around the time of the NFL's full schedule release, but the game itself is historic. The NFL has established a new international program that will have ever team play outside of the United States over the next eight years. The majority of those games will be played in London and Mexico City, but there will be one game each season over the next four years in Germany (two each in Munich and Frankfurt) and the league may look to expand to other parts of the globe. The international initiative includes the establishment of International Home Marketing Areas (IHMAs) that involves 26 teams and eight different countries.

Some of those IHMAs are in countries that don't yet have plans for NFL games, such as Brazil and China, but that could change in the future. At the moment, the next frontier is Germany, and that's an exciting prospect for both the Buccaneers and the NFL as a whole. And in the Bucs' case, it's a chance to blaze a new trail once again. Not long after becoming the first team ever to play in and/or win a Super Bowl in its own home stadium, the Bucs are going to be introducing the sport, live, to a brand new audience.

"We are very much looking forward to it, to be the first team to play in Germany," said Glazer. "It's not often in the National Football League you get to be the first at a lot of things. But to be the first team to win a Super Bowl in your home stadium and then the year after, or two years after, [be the] first team to play in Germany…I know people in our organization are excited. I hear from our fans that they're excited. I know in Germany how excited they are. There's a huge NFL fanbase in Germany that is just dying and craving to see NFL football live, and we're thrilled to be the first."

Related Content

news

What to Watch For at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The onfield workouts at the Scouting Combine begin on Thursday (and will be televised by NFL Network), and viewers should pay attention to 40-times, small-school prospects and the quarterback shakeout
news

Offensive Line Will Remain a Priority for Bucs

With Ali Marpet riding off into retirement and free agency possibly calling for Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa, the Bucs have some work to do up front but will continue emphasizing strength up front
news

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around
news

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.
news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring
news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact
news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done
news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends
news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined
news

Tom Brady: Saints' Defense is 'Fundamentally Sound'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers aren't spending much time thinking about a possible division title this week because they're busy preparing for a Saints defense that presents big challenges at every level
news

Bucs Developing Depth for the Long Haul

With Carlton Davis back in top form and a number of reserves stepping up to make timely plays, the Bucs hope they are cultivating the kind of depth often needed for deep playoff runs
Advertising