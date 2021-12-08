Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans can help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company pack the pantries this holiday season by donating nonperishable food items Sunday at Raymond James Stadium before the Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for the highly anticipated Week 14 matchup is at 4:25 p.m.ET.

In support of the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program, food donations will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the national Feeding America network, which focuses on providing food to nearly 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., volunteers will accept donations at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance. Fans are encouraged to donate a variety of food items, including:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned meat

Boxed meals

Breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal)

Beverages

Baking and cooking items

Rice and beans

Pasta and sauce

Condiments

Snacks

Hygiene products

Cleaning supplies

*Note; Raymond James Stadium maintains a no bag policy for all events. Bags will not be allowed inside the stadium gates.

Fans not attending Sunday's game can still support the cause. Online donations may be made through Feeding Tampa Bay's 12 Days of Giving program, which will help feed local children and families. A $1 donation to Feeding Tampa Bay provides 10 meals for families in need. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure – a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.

Earlier this year, the Buccaneers and Mosaic announced a long-term partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening food pantries in the region. The first pantry, which opened in November at Broward Elementary School in Tampa, serves approximately 300 families in the area and helps provide access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. The new partnership seeks to enrich the lives of families in the region and is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers' extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth.