Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans can help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company pack the pantries this holiday season by donating nonperishable food items Sunday at Raymond James Stadium before the Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for the highly anticipated Week 14 matchup is at 4:25 p.m.ET.
In support of the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program, food donations will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the national Feeding America network, which focuses on providing food to nearly 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., volunteers will accept donations at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance. Fans are encouraged to donate a variety of food items, including:
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Canned meat
- Boxed meals
- Breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal)
- Beverages
- Baking and cooking items
- Rice and beans
- Pasta and sauce
- Condiments
- Snacks
- Hygiene products
- Cleaning supplies
*Note; Raymond James Stadium maintains a no bag policy for all events. Bags will not be allowed inside the stadium gates.
Fans not attending Sunday's game can still support the cause. Online donations may be made through Feeding Tampa Bay's 12 Days of Giving program, which will help feed local children and families. A $1 donation to Feeding Tampa Bay provides 10 meals for families in need. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure – a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.
Earlier this year, the Buccaneers and Mosaic announced a long-term partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening food pantries in the region. The first pantry, which opened in November at Broward Elementary School in Tampa, serves approximately 300 families in the area and helps provide access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. The new partnership seeks to enrich the lives of families in the region and is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers' extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth.
As part of the agreement, both the Bucs and Mosaic will be donating $10 each, per tackle during the team's 2021 regular season to Feeding Tampa Bay through the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program. This commitment is the next step in Mosaic's long-term partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. Since 2010, Mosaic has donated over $800,000 toward hunger relief in Tampa Bay through the partnership, including weekend backpacks for children, mobile food pantry expansion, warehouse improvements, purchasing much needed equipment including vehicles, among other capital expenses. Across the globe, Mosaic, The Mosaic Company Foundation, and The Mosaic Institute in Brazil in 2020 donated more than $14 million toward community investments, including nearly $2 million in pandemic aid with most of the assistance supporting food programs around the world.