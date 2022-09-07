2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 1

Football is officially back in session. The speculation chatter is over and stadium lights turn on, ushering in a fresh slate for all 32 teams across the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys for the second consecutive year, this time making the trip to Dallas. The Sunday Night Prime-Time clash will commence on Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. With Tom Brady back at the helm and roster holes filled, the Buccaneers are once again prime contenders for the crown jewel. An offseason frenzy headlined by Brady's retirement, then subsequent return, Bruce Arians moving into a front office advisory role, Todd Bowles assuming the role of Head Coach, Ali Marpet's retirement and the blockbuster signing of receiver Julio Jones to name a few, has led to now - the dawn of a new season for the Buccaneers. Where does various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming season?