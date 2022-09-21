Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 21: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week Three, wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), receiver Julio Jones (knee), tight end Cade Otton (personal) and left tackle Donovan Smith were among the Bucs' non-participants in Wednesday's practice. Tampa Bay had six players who practiced in a limited fashion including cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), center Robert Hainsey (knee), receiver Scotty Miller (calf) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee).
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- C Robert Hainsey (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Scotty Miller (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- TE Cade Otton (personal) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
Packers
- T David Bakhtiari (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Randall Cobb (Illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Allen Lazard (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- TE Mercedes Lewis (groin) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) -Limited Participation (Wed.)