Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 21: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week Three, wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), receiver Julio Jones (knee), tight end Cade Otton (personal) and left tackle Donovan Smith were among the Bucs' non-participants in Wednesday's practice. Tampa Bay had six players who practiced in a limited fashion including cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), center Robert Hainsey (knee), receiver Scotty Miller (calf) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee).