Mike Evans Conquering New Ground

Over the course of eight literally* unmatched seasons, Mike Evans has mowed down virtually every regular season receiving record in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. Now he has found new territory to conquer: the postseason.

(* Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.)

When we last watched Evans at work, he was wrapping up the 2021 regular season with a performance against the Carolina Panthers that carved out yet another corner of the Bucs' record books. His two touchdown catches in that game gave him 14 on the season, a new team single-season standard for both scoring receptions and overall touchdowns. Evans also surpassed 1,000 yards in that contest, which not only extended the record noted parenthetically above but also made him one of just six players in NFL history with eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons at any points in their careers.

Until last year, the greatest offensive player in franchise history didn't have a chance to chase any playoff records, as the Bucs were shut out of the postseason dance in each of his first six seasons. But he has now played five playoff contests after Sunday's 31-15 Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and those records are starting to fall, too.

Evans was the leading yardage producer for the Buccaneers in their Sunday afternoon rout, which at one point in the fourth quarter was a 31-0 blanking. On just 10 targets from Tom Brady, Evans caught nine passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. Those catches set a new Bucs' single-game playoff record and the yards were just two off his own mark from his very first postseason exposure. There have now been four 100-yard receiving games in the team's postseason annals and Evans owns half of them.