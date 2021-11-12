Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

CB Rashard Robinson Heads to IR

The Bucs have placed CB Rashard Robinson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, opening a spot on the 53-man roster that could come in handy this weekend

Nov 12, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ir

Just as the Tamp Bay Buccaneers seem close to getting a cornerback back from injured reserve, another one is joining that list. On Friday, the Buccaneers placed fifth-year corner Rashard Robinson on I.R. due to a hamstring injury he sustained in practice on Wednesday. Robinson did not practice on Thursday or Friday and was initially ruled out on the final injury report before this move. He will now be required to miss a minimum of three games before he can return to the active roster.

While the Buccaneers did not announce a corresponding move on Friday, the placement of Robinson on injured reserve does open a spot on the 53-man roster that the team could choose to fill before Sunday's Week 10 game at Washington. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and Scotty Miller, both currently on I.R., were designated to return to practice on November 2 and were able to work out with the team this week after the rest of the roster returned from the bye week.

Murphy-Bunting is one of two starting corners on the Bucs' injured reserve list, along with Carlton Davis, and he has not played since suffering a dislocated elbow in the season opener. The Buccaneers have until November 23 before they have to make a decision on Murphy-Bunting and Miller's status, but they can activate either or both at any point during the current 21-day practice window.

While the Buccaneers have had to shuffle their cornerback ranks repeatedly in the first half of the season, the loss of Robinson is a bigger blow to the team's special teams units than it is to the defense. He has played 90 snaps on the kick-and-coverage units in five game so far for the Buccaneers, averaging 18 per game. Meanwhile, he has only been on the field for 14 defensive snaps, all late in the blowout win over Chicago in Week Seven.

Overall, Robinson has played in 47 regular-season games with 18 starts for the Bucs, Cowboys, Jets and 49ers. He has tallied 87 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

Bucs Add Breshad Perriman, Darren Fells to Practice Squad

The Bucs refreshed their practice squad Wednesday with two veteran pass-catchers, adding WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells while releasing WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder
news

TE Codey McElroy Returns to Bucs' Protection List

The Buccaneers are using all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 10, with tight end Codey McElroy joining a repeat group of K Jose Borregales, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting Ready to Practice

WR Scotty Miller and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting have begun a 21-day window in which they can practice with the team and at some point potentially be activated to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Elevate WR Cyril Grayson for Saints Game

With WR Antonio Brown ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, the Buccaneers are using one of their two practice squad elevation options on WR Cyril Grayson, who also played last week against the Bears
news

Bucs Include Blidi Wreh-Wilson on Week Eight Protection List

Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, just added to the Bucs' practice squad last week, is one of four players the team will protect in Week Eight, along with K Jose Borregales, WR Cyril Grayson and S Troy Warner
news

Bucs Use Elevations to Bolster Pass-Catching Corps

The Buccaneers are using both of their practice squad elevation options in Week Seven, bringing up WR Cyril Grayson and TE Deon Yelder to help two positions thinned by injuries against the Bears
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
news

Bucs Promote Rashard Robinson to Active Roster

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster, waived G John Molchon and brought WR Jaydon Mickens back to the practice squad
news

WR Cyril Grayson Added to Protection List in Week Seven

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for Week Seven includes WR Cyril Grayson for the first time, along with repeaters Jose Borregales, Troy Warner and Deon Yelder
news

John Molchon Activated in Monday Round of Roster Moves

G John Molchon has been activated from injured reserve, with the release of WR Jaydon Mickens clearing a spot on the roster…Also CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaces OLB Elijah Ponder on the practice squad
news

Bucs Elevate TE Deon Yelder for Eagles Game

With Rob Gronkowski once again sidelined, the Buccaneers have shored up their tight end position for Thursday's game in Philadelphia by elevating Deon Yelder from the practice squad
Advertising