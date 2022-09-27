Bucs Postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor Induction

With Hurricane Ian causing a myriad of changes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule, including the possible relocation of Sunday night's game against Kansas City, the team has elected to postpone its planned induction of Bruce Arians into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. The postponed events include a reception for Arians on Friday night and all related activities on Sunday evening, including the halftime induction ceremony on the field.

Arians' Ring of Honor induction will be moved to a different game on the Buccaneers' remaining home schedule; more information on the new schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Buccaneers are moving their football operations for the week to South Florida and will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility beginning on Wednesday. The NFL has not yet moved Sunday's game out of Raymond James Stadium but that remains a possibility depending upon the impact Hurricane Ian has on the area.

Arians will become the 14th member of the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor, joining Lee Roy Selmon, John McKay, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams, John Lynch, Malcolm Glazer, Tony Dungy, Ronde Barber and Monte Kiffin.

In 2020, Arians guided the Buccaneers to the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. That team finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and then won three straight road playoff games to reach Super Bowl LV. There they made history by becoming the first team in NFL history not only to play a Super Bowl in its own home stadium but also to win one. Led by Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and a swarming defense, the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, for their first league title since the 2002 season.