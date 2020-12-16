Buccaneers Present Sixth Annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family Of The Year Awards Through Special Home Visits 

As Christmas approaches and families connect for the holidays, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing the tradition of honoring the military and recognizing local families who have made special sacrifices for our country.

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented the sixth annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards, in coordination with Central Florida USO, to honor active-duty service members and their families. The award presentation – traditionally an event hosted at the AdventHealth Training Center – was coordinated through a series of socially-distanced home visits with mascot Captain Fear, Buccaneers Cheerleaders and the Buccaneers Street Team RV to present one local family from different six branches of the military with a bundle of gifts to thank them for their sacrifices. This year's award recipients were: