Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Promote WR Amara Darboh, Bring OLB Kahzin Daniels Back

The Bucs restocked their wideout position by signing third-year man Amara Darboh, a former Michigan standout, off the practice squad

Oct 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

191002_TR_Practice_039

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye-week roster tweaks continued on Thursday when the team announced the promotion of third-year wide receiver Amara Darboh from the practice squad to the active roster. The Buccaneers then used that open spot on the practice squad to bring back rookie outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels, who had been waived with an injury settlement during the final roster cutdown for the regular season.

Tampa Bay had two open spots on the 53-man roster and the need for another receiver after the release of Bobo Wilson on Tuesday. A third-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Darboh (6-2, 215) had signed with the Bucs' practice squad on September 16. He played in all 16 games for the Seahawks as a rookie, catching eight passes for 71 yards.

At Michigan, Darboh appeared in 37 games and caught 151 passes for 2,062 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior.

Daniels (6-4, 240) signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Charleston in May. He finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time sack leader with 34.5 QB takedowns despite having no sight in his right eye due to a childhood accident.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Tackle Brandon Walton

First-year tackle Brandon Walton, an FAU product, will get another crack at the Buccaneers' roster in 2022 after spending all of last season on the team's practice squad
news

Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

The Buccaneers continue to add to their 2022 roster, bringing back safety Chris Cooper, who spent most of the past season on the team's practice squad, on a reserve/futures contract
news

Bucs Sign Five More to Futures Contracts

The Bucs added five more players to its group of reserve/future deals for the 2022 season on Monday, signing P Sterling Hofrichter, T Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins
news

Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

With practice squad contracts set to expire with the end of the Bucs' 2021 season, the team has re-signed 10 of them to 2022 contracts, including K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson
news

Leonard Fournette Activated from Injured Reserve

The Bucs could have 'Playoff Lenny' back in the lineup Sunday after Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday…The team also waived RB Le'Veon Bell and elevated WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad
news

Rashard Robinson Rejoins Bucs on Practice Squad

Special teams standout Rashard Robinson has returned to the Bucs after being waived last Saturday, this time signing to the practice squad
news

Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed fourth-year wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew
news

WR John Brown Added to Protection List for Divisional Week

WR John Brown, who played four seasons for Bruce Arians in Arizona and was signed to the Bucs' practice squad last week, was protected for the Divisional Round week along with RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014
news

David, Fournette and Bernard Return to Practice

ILB Lavonte David and RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning the process of their eventual return from injured reserve
news

Shaq Barrett Activated, Richard Sherman to IR

The Bucs activated OLB Shaquil Barrett from the COVID list on Tuesday amid a round of moves that also included the placement of CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve, the return of WR John Hurst to the practice squad and the activation of K Jose Borregales
Advertising