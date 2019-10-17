Bucs Promote WR Amara Darboh, Bring OLB Kahzin Daniels Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye-week roster tweaks continued on Thursday when the team announced the promotion of third-year wide receiver Amara Darboh from the practice squad to the active roster. The Buccaneers then used that open spot on the practice squad to bring back rookie outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels, who had been waived with an injury settlement during the final roster cutdown for the regular season.

Tampa Bay had two open spots on the 53-man roster and the need for another receiver after the release of Bobo Wilson on Tuesday. A third-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Darboh (6-2, 215) had signed with the Bucs' practice squad on September 16. He played in all 16 games for the Seahawks as a rookie, catching eight passes for 71 yards.

At Michigan, Darboh appeared in 37 games and caught 151 passes for 2,062 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior.