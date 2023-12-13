Bucs Promote WR David Moore to the Active Roster

Wide receiver David Moore is out of practice squad elevation options, so he's coming off the practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed more to their active roster, filling a spot created when rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac was waived on Monday. Isaac was then re-signed to the practice squad and the Bucs also long-snapper Evan Deckers to that 16-man unit and released linebacker Vi Jones.

Moore originally joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in May. The fifth-year receiver was released in the final roster cuts in August, then signed to the practice squad. He has been elevated for each of the past three games after rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett landed on injured reserve. Moore played 33 snaps on offense and 24 on special teams in those three contests, catching one pass for 11 yards.

Moore was a seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks n 2017. He played four seasons in Seattle before splitting the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay. He went to camp with the Chicago Bears last season but ended up on injured reserve.

In all, Moore has played in 53 games with 14 starts and has caught 79 passes for 1,174 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive season was 2018, when he hauled in 53 passes for 445 yards and five scores.