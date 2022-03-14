Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Returns to Bucs for 23rd NFL Season!

The Buccaneers will have the G.O.A.T. under center again in 2022 after Tom Brady elected on Sunday to continue his unparalleled career and build on the most successful era in team history

Mar 13, 2022 at 09:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

brady

Rejoice! ﻿Tom Brady﻿ will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback in 2022.

On Sunday, Brady announced on social media that he was "coming back" to settle some "unfinished business," ending the brief retirement that he had announced in February.

This is obviously incredible news for the Buccaneers, who have enjoyed an unprecedented era of success in the two years since Brady signed with the team in March of 2020. Tampa Bay has won 29 of 39 games, including the postseason, in that span, capturing the Super Bowl LV championship in 2020 and winning the NFC South division title in 2021 while tying for the league's best regular-season record.

"Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship."

After the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round – in which Brady stunningly rallied the Bucs from a 24-point deficit to tie the game with 42 seconds left – the 15-time Pro Bowler announced that he was "not going to make that competitive commitment anymore." It comes as little surprise that, in fact, Brady is still driven by his unmatched competitive spirit.

And there is no doubt about Brady's ability to lead one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, even as he prepares to enter his 23rd season at the age of 45. In 2020, Brady led the league in most passing categories, including passing yards (5,316), touchdown passes (43), pass attempts (719) and completions (485). He set a new single-season NFL record for completions and became just the second quarterback ever to surpass 5,000 passing yards in a season two different times.

Brady's decision comes just five days after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, one of the most important players in an offense that led the league in passing yards in 2021 and finished second in scoring. The Buccaneers face a number of additional free agency issues in the coming weeks, with more than 20 players from the 2021 roster scheduled to hit the open market, but the return of Brady certainly indicates that the team will be aggressively pursuing another championship.

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season," said General Manager Jason Licht. "We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

Brady's signing with the Buccaneers in 2020 after two decades and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots was one of the most noteworthy free agent acquisitions in league history. As noted, it paid off extremely well, resulting in Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl title and its first division championship since 2007. In the process, Brady cemented his legacy as the sport's most decorated player, not only winning his seventh league championship – more than any other team has registered – but also taking over as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624).

Incredibly, he's not done adding to those stats. And the Buccaneers aren't done chasing championships, with the greatest of all time still at the helm.

Top Photos of Tom Brady As A Buccaneer 

View the top pictures of Tom Brady from his time with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 250

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery
126 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery
127 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 1 of QB School at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 1 of QB School at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 250

TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 250

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 250

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 250

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 250

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 250

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 250

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 250

HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 250

HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 250

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 250

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
146 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
147 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
148 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149 / 250

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 250

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 250

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 250

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
153 / 250

INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 / 250

INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
155 / 250

INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 / 250

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
157 / 250

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
159 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
160 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
161 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
163 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
164 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - The ball Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the NFL All-Time Passing Yards record with, during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
166 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - The ball Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the NFL All-Time Passing Yards record with, during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
167 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
168 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
169 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
170 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
171 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
172 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
173 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178 / 250

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
179 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
180 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
182 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
183 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
184 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
185 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
186 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
187 / 250

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
188 / 250

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
189 / 250

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
190 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown ball to a fan during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
191 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown ball to a fan during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - A young fan who defeated brain cancer holds a sign for Tom Brady during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - A young fan who defeated brain cancer holds a sign for Tom Brady during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Beckham after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
193 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Beckham after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball from his 600th career touchdown pass after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
194 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball from his 600th career touchdown pass after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195 / 250

TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196 / 250

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197 / 250

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
198 / 250

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 31, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
199 / 250

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 31, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
201 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
202 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steve Young before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
203 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steve Young before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
204 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
205 / 250

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
206 / 250

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
207 / 250

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
208 / 250

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
209 / 250

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210 / 250

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
211 / 250

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
212 / 250

ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
213 / 250

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
214 / 250

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
215 / 250

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
216 / 250

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
217 / 250

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
218 / 250

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Football from Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 700th touchdown making him the first player in NFL history with the record after the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
219 / 250

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Football from Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 700th touchdown making him the first player in NFL history with the record after the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
220 / 250

TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
221 / 250

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - December 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
222 / 250

CHARLOTTE, NC - December 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
223 / 250

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
224 / 250

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
225 / 250

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
226 / 250

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
227 / 250

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
228 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
229 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sets the franchise record for passing yards in a single season during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
230 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sets the franchise record for passing yards in a single season during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
231 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
232 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
233 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
234 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
235 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown to Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
237 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown to Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
238 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
239 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
240 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
241 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
242 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
243 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
244 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
245 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, and Alex Guerrero exit the field after the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
246 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, and Alex Guerrero exit the field after the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
248 / 250

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
249 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
250 / 250

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady is Back! Join the Wait List for 2022 Season Tickets

news

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady Returning for 23rd NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stunned the sports world Sunday evening when he announced he was returning for his 23rd NFL season. 
news

Bucs Re-Sign Aaron Stinnie

Guard Aaron Stinnie, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next Wednesday, signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs on Sunday and will be a prime candidate for a starting job in 2022
news

Bucs' 2022 Opponent List Loaded with Current Contenders

Thanks to divisional pairings with the NFC West and AFC North, plus a high-leverage 17th game, the Buccaneers will play a long list of marquee matchups against 2021 contenders next year
