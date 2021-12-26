Bucs' 2022 Opponent List Loaded with Current Contenders

The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are all among the teams currently holding on to spots in the 2021 playoff field. They will also all be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule in 2022, along with such additional postseason contenders as New Orleans, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched first place in the NFC South with their Week 16 win at Carolina, while the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys also wrapped up the AFC West and NFC East, respectively. The Green Bay Packers had clinched the NFC North in Week 15. Those results finalized Tampa Bay's 2022 list of opponents, which you will find below.

As always, the Bucs' scheduled opponents in 2022 begin with home-and-away series with the other three NFC South teams, Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Either other games are decided by the NFL's rotating divisional-matchup formula, and next year the Bucs' division will be pitted against the NFC West and the AFC North. None of the eight teams in those two divisions have a losing record at this point in 2021.

The final three games are determined by matching the Bucs' position in the standings for their own division with teams in the same spot in their division standings. In this case, the annual rotation matches the Bucs up with the first-place teams in the NFC East and NFC North, which is how they have drawn Dallas on the round and Green Bay at home. Finally, the new 17th game added in 2021 matches the Bucs with the first place team in the AFC West, which is what will bring Kansas City to town again next fall.

The actual 2022 NFL schedule has yet to be determined and will be released in the spring, and with some division standings still subject to change not every team knows its full list of 2022 opponents yet. But the Bucs do, and here they are:

HOME

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore and Cincinnati will be visiting Tampa for the first time in eight years but the Buccaneers' home schedule includes the last three teams they had to beat in the 2020 playoffs in order to capture Super Bowl LV glory – New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City.