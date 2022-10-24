Tom Brady Sets Another Franchise Record

Seven games into the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for answers as very little about the team's performance is meeting expectations. The offense, as Tom Brady noted after Sunday's unsettling loss at Carolina, is having difficulty stringing successful plays together. The defense is not currently displaying its signature abilities to stop any ground game and produce turnovers. The result is a 3-4 record that, while good enough for a tie for first place in the NFC South, does not feel worthy of celebrating.

But every football game, season and career generates a lot of numbers, and today is no different. Amid the disappointment there is data to be crunched, and that's why we're here.

For instance, Brady has quietly set another franchise record.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' season-opening win in Dallas, safety Donovan Wilson intercepted a Brady pass intended for Mike Evans. It proved to be of little consequence as the Cowboys didn't score and Brady only threw two more passes as the Bucs ran out the clock on a 19-3 decision. Since that trip to Dallas, Brady has played six more complete games without throwing another interception. On Sunday in Charlotte he added 49 more passes to his run and now owns the longest streak of consecutive passes without an interception in Buccaneer annals.

Of course, he was merely breaking his own record. Again. In three seasons with Tampa Bay, Brady has reset that record three times.