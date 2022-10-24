Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tom Brady Sets Another Franchise Record

Data Crunch: QB Tom Brady has an active streak of 271 consecutive passes without an interception, braking his own Buccaneer record…Also, Cade Otton now at the top of the rookie TE receiving yardage chart

Oct 24, 2022 at 01:03 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

dc

Seven games into the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for answers as very little about the team's performance is meeting expectations. The offense, as Tom Brady noted after Sunday's unsettling loss at Carolina, is having difficulty stringing successful plays together. The defense is not currently displaying its signature abilities to stop any ground game and produce turnovers. The result is a 3-4 record that, while good enough for a tie for first place in the NFC South, does not feel worthy of celebrating.

But every football game, season and career generates a lot of numbers, and today is no different. Amid the disappointment there is data to be crunched, and that's why we're here.

For instance, Brady has quietly set another franchise record.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' season-opening win in Dallas, safety Donovan Wilson intercepted a Brady pass intended for Mike Evans. It proved to be of little consequence as the Cowboys didn't score and Brady only threw two more passes as the Bucs ran out the clock on a 19-3 decision. Since that trip to Dallas, Brady has played six more complete games without throwing another interception. On Sunday in Charlotte he added 49 more passes to his run and now owns the longest streak of consecutive passes without an interception in Buccaneer annals.

Of course, he was merely breaking his own record. Again. In three seasons with Tampa Bay, Brady has reset that record three times.

Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackDatesPasses
Tom Brady9/11-10/23/22*271
Tom Brady9/9-10/14/21228
Tom Brady10/4-11/8/20199
Jeff Garcia9/9-10/28/07197

(* Active streak.)

Brady's interception percentage, unsurprisingly, is the lowest among all qualifying passers in the NFL so far this season.

Lowest Interception Percentage, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamINT%
Tom BradyBuccaneers0.3%
Daniel JonesGiants1.1%
Jalen HurtsEagles1.1%
Aaron RodgersPackers1.2%
Justin HerbertChargers1.3%

Mike Evans was Brady's favorite target on Sunday, and he caught nine of the 15 passes thrown in his direction for a game-high 96 yards. Brady also targeted Chris Godwin 13 times, resulting in seven catches for 43 yards. In the process, Godwin moved one spot closer to Evans on the Bucs' all-time receiving yardage list, passing 1980s standout Kevin House.

Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerSeasonsYards
Mike Evans2014-229,755
Mark Carrier1987-925,018
Chris Godwin2017-224,936
Kevin House1980-864,928
Vincent Jackson2012-164,326

Brady also found rookie tight end Cade Otton four times for 64 yards, both of which are new single-game highs for the fourth-round draft pick. In his last four games, Otton has hauled in 15 passes for 159 yards and has taken over the NFL lead in receiving yards among rookie tight ends in 2022.

Table inside Article
PlayerTeamYards
Cade OttonBuccaneers163
Daniel BellingerGiants152
Isaiah LikelyRavens104
Greg DulcichBroncos95
Jelani WoodsColts77

The Buccaneers will be monitoring the health of safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who left Sunday's game in the second half after dropping Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear for a loss of four yards. Winfield was shaken up on that play and taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return to the game. Though it likely wasn't worth the cost, Winfield pulled into a tie for the most tackles for loss by a defensive back in the NFL so far this season.

Most Tackles for a Loss by a Defensive Back, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.TeamTFL
Antoine Winfield Jr.SBuccaneers5
Talanoa HufangaS49ers5
Deshon ElliottSLions4
Jalen RamseyCBRams4
Vonn BellSBengals4

Kicker Ryan Succop provided the Buccaneers' only points of the game with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Succop has connected on 16 of his 17 field goal tries so far this season and is tied for the league in field goals made overall.

Most Field Goals Made, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
KickerTeamFGM
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers16
Daniel CarlsonRaiders16
Brett MaherCowboys15
Graham GanoGiants15
Justin TuckerRavens14
Brandon McManusBroncos14

**

Additional Notes:

- Neither the Buccaneers nor the Panthers committed a giveaway on Sunday, which marks the third straight game Tampa Bay has played without either team turning the ball over. That's the first time that has happened in franchise history. The only other streak of even two games with neither team committing a turnover was Dec. 19 and 26 of the 2010 season, in a win over Seattle and an overtime loss to Detroit. According to Stathead, in fact, this is the first time any team has had a streak of three straight games with no turnovers by either side.

- Defensive lineman Vita Vea recorded the Buccaneers' lone sack of Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday. He now leads the team with 3.5 sacks, just ahead of insider linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield, who have 3.0 each. Vea needs one more sack to surpass his career high of 4.0, established last season.

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Thriving in New Role | Data Crunch

Versatile safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently the only defensive back in the NFL with multiple sacks each of the last three seasons…Plus, Leonard Fournette continues to rank among league's best pass-catching backs

news

Tom Brady Continues Mastery Over Falcons

Data Crunch: Teams quarterback by Tom Brady have still never lost to the Falcons, as Brady's prolific first-half output led to a 21-15 Bucs victory…Also Leonard Fournette accomplished something no Bucs back had since 2007

news

Mike Evans Continues to Storm the Bucs' Record Books

Data Crunch: Now the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage, wide receiver Mike Evans also moved up the Bucs' career scoring list on Sunday night in another sparkling performance

news

Buccaneers Fielding League's Stingiest Defense

Data Crunch: The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through three weeks, and are off to their best start on that side of the ball in more than 20 years

news

Mike Edwards, Devin White Help Propel Bucs to Unprecedented Start

Data Crunch: For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are 2-0 with two road wins after the first two weeks of a season, in part due to defensive heroics from the likes of Mike Edwards and Devin White

news

Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Data Crunch: 'SNF Lenny' had one of his best games as a Buccaneer in Sunday's win at Dallas and Anthony Nelson quietly kept an impressive streak alive as part the team's dominant defensive performance

news

Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

Data Crunch: Leonard 'Playoff Lenny' Fournette returned from a hamstring injury to extend his postseason scoring streak to seven games and also accomplish a first-team feat in Bucs' playoff annals

news

Mike Evans Conquering New Ground

Data Crunch: The Bucs' all-time leading receiver is now hunting down franchise postseason records, while Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski extended some incredible marks and Ryan Succop stayed perfect

news

MVP Candidate Tom Brady Captures Yardage, Touchdown Titles

Data Crunch: Tom Brady led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes in 2021 and put together a set of accomplishments that has usually resulted in the MVP award

news

Tom Brady, Post-40, Goes 40-40

Data Crunch: Ageless Wonder Tom Brady became the second QB ever to record consecutive seasons of 40-plus touchdown passes on Sunday, while Rob Gronkowski tied a Hall of Famer on an impressive chart

news

Bucs Move to Top of NFL's Sack Leaderboard

Data Crunch: After their best quarterback-sack output in eight years on Sunday, the Buccaneers are tied for the most sacks in the NFL in 2021…Plus, Cam Brate and Antonio Brown add to record totals

Advertising