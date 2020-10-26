Bucs' Brady Bet Pays Off Big in Las Vegas Blowout

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs got the ball to start the game but went three-and-out after Brady missed a wide-open Gronkowski on a play-action pass on the first snap of the game. The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow fair caught Bradley Pinion's 43-yard punt at his own 30. The Raiders quickly got into Buccaneers territory when Carr found WR Nelson Agholor open across the middle of the field for a gain of 28. Two plays later, Carr found TE Darren Waller on a very similar play for another 15 yards down to the Bucs' 25. Carr then got it into the end zone with a 21-yard pass down the middle to Agholor, who was being covered by LB Lavonte David after Sean Murphy-Bunting blitzed out of the slot.

The Bucs got their offense going on the next drive, beginning with another downfield shot to Gronkowski, this time good for 28 yards. Jones then took over with consecutive runs of 13, eight and nine yards before TE Tanner Hudson made a nice sideline catch to make it first-and-goal at the eight. After a pass over the middle that Leonard Fournette took to within inches of the score, and Brady snuck it in himself on third-and-goal.

The second Las Vegas drive appeared to end in three plays when CB Carlton Davis had tight coverage on a third-and-inches rollout incompletion by Carr. However, the Raiders kept their drive alive with a fake punt, snapping it straight to the personal protector, S Jeff Heath, who ran straight up the middle and just got enough for a first down. Three plays later, Carr got it to a wide-open Ruggs out to the left and he ran it down the sideline all the way to the Bucs' 30. That drive nearly came to an end on a turnover when OLB Shaq Barrett hit Carr's arm as he was throwing and it was originally ruled a fumble that DL Ndamukong Suh returned deep into Raiders territory. However, the play was reviewed and ruled an incomplete pass, allowing Daniel Carlson to come on and make a 42-yard field goal.

The Bucs came up empty on the ensuing drive, getting just one first down, but did get enough yards to allow Pinion to punt it down to the Raiders' nine. Las Vegas got the ball out to their 37 before punting it back, after CB Jamel dean nearly intercepted a low pass sent off target by a hit by OLB Anthony Nelson. Jaydon Mickens called for a fair catch on A.J. Cole's punt at the Bucs' 15.

Fournette's juggling 11-yard catch got the next drive off to a nice start and Brady then found Godwin for 16 yards on a deep crossing route. That got the Bucs to their 43 and Fournette got them across midfield with a 24-yard run, showing great patience to allow Godwin to spring him with a great block on the edge. Two plays later, Brady had all day in the pocket and eventually went deep to Gronkowski, who held on for 26 yards down to the four despite taking a big hit. Two plays later, Gronkowski split out wide, got man-to-man coverage from CB Nevin Lawson and hauled in the perfect back-corner fade pass from Brady for the go-ahead touchdowns.

The Raiders had to punt from their 45 on the next drive after an 11-yard sack by White put them into too deep of a hole on third down. Brady converted a third-and-four with a quick dart over the middle to Godwin on the first play after the two-minute warning. Lawson then came back with a great play to break up a deep post to Scotty Miller at the last moment, but Miller followed on the next play with a great sideline play, spinning out of a tackle and getting a first down and getting out of bounds at the Las Vegas 28 with a minute left. After the officials picked up a pass-interference flag on a third-down incompletion in Miller's direction, the Bucs went for it on fourth-and-three and converted on another pass over the middle to Godwin. After a spike to stop the clock, Brady went for it all and threw perhaps his finest pass as a Buccaneer so far, a high-arcing deep ball to Miller in the very back left corner of the end zone.

Las Vegas had the ball first to start the second half and got the ball to midfield but Carr then took a pair of deep shots that fell incomplete, the second one broken up by CB Carlton Davis inside the 10-yard line. The resulting punt only went 30 yards and was fair caught by Mickens at the 20. Brady got the Bucs into Raiders territory with another perfect deep pass to Miller, this one good for 35 yards. However, another pass to Miller on third-and-12 from the 20 came up short and the Bucs sent out Ryan Succop to get three points. Succop hit the 29-yard field goal try straight down the middle to improve the Bucs' lead to 14 points.

The Bucs appeared to end the Raiders' next drive on two consecutive plays with a Mike Edwards interceptions and an Ndamukong Suh sack but both were erased by penalties away from the ball. Carr capitalized by going deep to Agholor for a 44-yard completion down to the Bucs' four-yard line. Two plays later, Carr saw man-on-man coverage for Waller split wide to the left and hit him on a quick slant for a two-yard touchdown.

The Bucs finally lost their offensive momentum on the next drive, thanks in part to a false-start penalty. Brady tried to hit Miller deep once again but the pass was out of his reach. The resulting punt went out of bounds at the Las Vegas 29 with two-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter. The Raiders immediately mounted another scoring drive, kept alive near midfield when Carr scrambled for nine yards on third-and-seven. ILB Lavonte David made a big play to keep the Raiders out of the end zone, forcing Waller out of bounds at the 17, a yard short of the sticks on third-and-four. The Raiders sent out Daniel Carlson and he hit a 35-yard field goal to make it a four-point game with 12-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.

The Bucs got a good kickoff return from Mickens out to the 33 on the ensuing drive and Brady got them out of an early hole with a pass over the middle to Fournette that got just enough on third-and-12. A defensive-holding call against the Raiders on third down gave the Bucs another set of downs but also prevented what looked like it could be a big play down the sideline to Evans. Two snaps later, Evans went across the middle on a play-action pass and caught a 15-yard pass down to the 22. Brady converted another third down with an out to Miller that the receiver turned upfield for 12 yards down to the four. On first-and-goal, Brady slid to his right, extending the play long enough for Godwin to get open for a four-yard score.

The Raiders next drive didn't last long. Winfield dived to the turf to pick off a deflected pass on the Raiders' first play, then got up and returned it 16 yards to the 24. The Bucs brought in a jumbo unit but Brady dropped back to pass and got Godwin for 23 yards. Brady hurried the same personnel up to the line and handed off to Jones, who dived over the top for his fourth touchdown of the season.