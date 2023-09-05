Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Sean Tucker Listed Second at RB

Undrafted player Sean Tucker has positioned himself for a key spot in the Bucs' backfield rotation, while eight other rookies could make an impact on special teams

Sep 05, 2023 at 12:37 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton, David Wells

TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker*, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The most notable change on the Week One depth chart from the one that was released at the start of the preseason is the order of the running backs. Sean Tucker, who made the team as an undrafted rookie, has been moved up to the second spot behind the unquestioned starter, Rachaad White. Tucker led the Buccaneers in rushing in the preseason, gaining 81 yards on 23 carries. He also caught five passes for 22 yards.

The Buccaneers kept 24 offensive players on their initial 53-man roster and they only list each player once on the depth chart even if he is an option at several positions. That becomes noticeable along the offensive line, where there are a total of nine players for five spots, leaving one without a listed backup. The Buccaneers are not listing a second player behind starting center Robert Hainsey but Nick Leverett would likely be the next one in and Aaron Stinnie works at the position, as well.

The Buccaneers continue to boast one of the best starting receiver duos in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but with Russell Gage suffering a season-ending knee injury the remainder of the depth chart at that position is very green. Deven Thompkins played in six games last year, playoffs included, and recorded five receptions. Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett are rookies, as a sixth-round pick and an undrafted free agent, respectively.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey*, Mike Greene

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby *, Markees Watts *

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Derrek Pitts *

CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes *

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *

S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien*

The Bucs' first regular-season depth chart of 2023 features a whopping eight rookies on defense, including first-round pick Calijah Kancey, who is listed as a starter. Four of those are in the secondary, in which all four position lines boasts an NFL newcomer. Christian Izien, an undrafted rookie, remains listed second at one of the safety spots behind Ryan Neal but is going to be the "starting" slot corner to start the season.

Nine of the 11 starters on defense are former Buccaneer draft picks, with the only exceptions being Neal and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Of the 26 players the Bucs have on their defensive depth chart, only four have been with other teams before coming to Tampa: Barrett, Neal, defensive lineman Greg Gaines and cornerback Dee Delaney.

The Buccaneers are currently heavier on outside linebackers than usual, with six, and lighter on down lineman, where they are carrying one fewer than the usual seven. There are two defensive linemen on the practice squad, Patrick O'Connor and C.J. Brewer, who could be candidates for game-day elevations.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Deven Thompkins finished his 2022 rookie season as the Buccaneers' primary punt and kickoff returner, and he has retained those jobs to open the 2023 campaign, according to the team's first depth chart of the regular season.

Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong expects improved results from Thompkins after a focused offseason.

"He's really done a nice job this offseason of getting vertical [and] making decisions," said Armstrong. "He's not hesitant. You can see it, obviously, but he's really doing a nice job of playing fast and it allows those guys around him to play well. He's also looking out for the vice and the corners and he's aware of that type of stuff now. You would expect that, because they don't do that in college, so now you've got gunners around you so it's a little different. He's doing a really nice job."

