Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Sean Tucker Listed Second at RB

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton, David Wells

TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker*, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The most notable change on the Week One depth chart from the one that was released at the start of the preseason is the order of the running backs. Sean Tucker, who made the team as an undrafted rookie, has been moved up to the second spot behind the unquestioned starter, Rachaad White. Tucker led the Buccaneers in rushing in the preseason, gaining 81 yards on 23 carries. He also caught five passes for 22 yards.

The Buccaneers kept 24 offensive players on their initial 53-man roster and they only list each player once on the depth chart even if he is an option at several positions. That becomes noticeable along the offensive line, where there are a total of nine players for five spots, leaving one without a listed backup. The Buccaneers are not listing a second player behind starting center Robert Hainsey but Nick Leverett would likely be the next one in and Aaron Stinnie works at the position, as well.