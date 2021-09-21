Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave their players the day off on Tuesday but also gave two players a new job.

With two spots open on their 16-man practice squad, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson to get back to full capacity. Those open spots were created on Monday by the placement of wide receiver Travis Jonsen on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and the release of cornerback Herb Miller.

Though he was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, Hurst first ented the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in May of 2020. He initially made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster to start last season but was then placed on injured reserve. Hurst came off the IR list in October before being shifted to the Bucs' practice squad. After he was released from that unit in November he quickly signed to the Chargers' practice squad.

Hurst went to training camp with Los Angeles this summer but was released at the end of the preseason. He caught two passes for 20 yards in the preseason. Hurst played his college football at West Georgia, appearing in 35 games and catching 77 passes for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Robinson has seen a significant amount of regular-season NFL action, playing in 42 games for three different teams and making 18 starts. He began his career as a fourth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and he started 6 games as a rookie, contributing 28 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed. He started seven more games for the 49ers in 2017 before being traded at midseason to the New York Jets.