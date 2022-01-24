Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

RB Kenjon Barner

K Jose Borregales

TE Codey McElroy

G John Molchon

OLB Elijah Ponder

DL Benning Potoa'e

DL Willington Previlon

CB Rashard Robinson

DL Kobe Smith

S Troy Warner

That means the contracts for the other six players on the Buccaneers' practice squad at the end of the season – wide receiver John Brown, tight end Darren Fells, quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver John Hurst, tackle Brandon Walton and wide receiver Justin Watson – were allowed to expire and they are now free agents.

The Buccaneers made good use of their practice squad in 2021, particularly given the recently-adopted rule that allows a certain number of options to elevate those players for game days. The Bucs elevated practice squad players on 29 occasions over their 19 games, playoffs included, and those players were usually active for those games. In addition, a number of contributors started their Tampa Bay tenure on the practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster, such as Cyril Grayson, Pierre Desir and Rashard Robinson.

The majority of the players the Bucs signed to futures contracts on Monday are in their first two years in the NFL, with Barner and Robinson as the notable exceptions. All will get a chance to try to earn a spot on the 2022 roster, as Grayson and guard Nick Leverett did in 2021. Both Grayson and Leverett were signed to futures contract last February after the Super Bowl. That was also the case for McElroy, Molchon, Potoa'e and Smith, all of whom spent the entire past season on the Bucs' practice squad.