Bucs Retain Interior Help on D-Line with Nunez-Roches

The Buccaneers have re-signed defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches to a one-year deal.

Mar 15, 2019 at 01:22 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Though he hit the market as a free agent on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are bringing back defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on a one-year deal. Nunez-Roches, affectionately known as 'Nacho,' appeared in three games for Tampa Bay after joining the team in the beginning of October last season. He registered two tackles during that span.

Nunez-Roches provided depth to the interior of the Bucs' defensive line as it battled through injuries during various parts of the season. He was part of a great defensive effort in the Bucs' Week Seven win over the Cleveland Browns in which Tampa Bay had five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Belize-native played in 34 games for the Chiefs, making 16 starts and registered 51 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks during his time in Kansas City.

Nunez-Roches is the eighth player to re-sign with the Bucs during the free agency period and will continue to work alongside the likes of Gerald McCoy, Beau Allen and Vita Vea on the interior of the Bucs' defensive front for 2019.

