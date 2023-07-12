Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spirit of '76: Bucs Reveal Latest Creamsicle Uniforms

The newest iteration of the Buccaneers iconic orange, red and white uniforms, returning this fall for the first time in more than a decade, celebrates nearly 50 seasons of franchise history but also incorporates the latest Nike innovations

Jul 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Creamsicle_PR_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began play in 1976, which means the NFL's 28th franchise is closing in on 50 seasons worth of history. One of the most beloved aspects of that rich history is the team's original color combination of Florida Orange, red and white, which produced what is affectionately known as the 'Creamsicle' uniforms. To the delight of Buccaneers fans everywhere, those uniforms will make their much-anticipated return when the team takes the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers revealed the latest version of their Creamsicle uniforms, which are inspired by the team's original look in 1976. The players will take the field in orange jerseys, white pants, orange and white socks, and white helmets bearing the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo. The uniforms were unveiled in an announcement video that harkens back to the 1970s and features current stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield in addition to such team legends as Mike Alstott, Rondé Barber and Derrick Brooks. Comedian Bert Kreischer and make-up entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, both Buccaneer fans, also appeared in the video.

The Week Six game against Detroit will mark the first time in over a decade that Buccaneers players will don orange and white uniforms. The team wore Creamsicle uniforms from 1976-96, then brought them back for one game each from 2009-12. A change in helmet rules, which was recently revised, prevented the Bucs from continuing the Creamsicle tradition beginning in 2013.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

The Buccaneers adopted their current color scheme and uniforms in 1997 just as the franchise was beginning a new era of sustained success. The franchise has since won two Super Bowls in red and pewter and still considers its modern uniforms one of the most unique and striking combinations in the NFL. However, the original Creamsicle look has also remained very popular among Tampa Bay fans and its return in 2023 allows the team to celebrate nearly a half-century of serving as an iconic institution in the community.

Even as the Buccaneers look to the past, it also continues to move into the future with its latest Creamsicle comeback. The uniforms revealed on Wednesday are the product of a collaborative effort with Nike, the NFL's exclusive uniform provider, to create a seamless blend of form and function. The uniform features Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric made from 85% recycled material. It also incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology while utilizing laser perforations to allow for enhanced airflow and increased comfort.

The Creamsicle jerseys are available for purchase at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets to all the team's home games are on sale now and available for purchase at Buccaneers.com. Limited Buccaneers season pass memberships and single game tickets are available. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.

Photos of Creamsicle Reveal at Lee Roy's

View photos of the Creamsicle uniform drop from the event at Lee Roy's.

GNJB_Gallery_0001
1 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0002
2 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0003
3 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0004
4 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0005
5 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0006
6 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0007
7 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0008
8 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0009
9 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0010
10 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0011
11 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0013
13 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0015
15 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0016
16 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0017
17 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0018
18 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Jaclyn Hill during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Jaclyn Hill during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0020
20 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0021
21 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0022
22 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0023
23 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0025
25 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0026
26 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0027
27 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0030
30 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0031
31 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0032
32 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0033
33 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0034
34 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0037
36 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0038
37 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0039
38 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0041
39 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0042
40 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0043
41 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0045
43 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0046
44 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0049
46 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0051
48 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0052
49 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GNJB_Gallery_0056
51 / 53
GNJB_Gallery_0057
52 / 53
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 53

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tristan Wirfs Lands on NFL.com's "All-Under-25 Team"

Tristan Wirfs selected as the lone Bucs representative on the 2023 All-Under-25 Team

news

Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 30-39

The Buccaneers have a lot of depth issues to sort out on defense, and the players coming to camp in this range of jersey numbers could be heavily involved in those efforts

news

Four Breakout Candidates for the Buccaneers in 2023

Here is an overview of four players who could emerge as significant contributors for the Buccaneers this upcoming season

news

Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 20-29

The third installment in our rundown of potential player goals for training camp brings us one of the team's most important defenders but also a host of young defensive backs hunting roster spots

Advertising