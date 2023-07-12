Spirit of '76: Bucs Reveal Latest Creamsicle Uniforms

The Week Six game against Detroit will mark the first time in over a decade that Buccaneers players will don orange and white uniforms. The team wore Creamsicle uniforms from 1976-96, then brought them back for one game each from 2009-12. A change in helmet rules, which was recently revised, prevented the Bucs from continuing the Creamsicle tradition beginning in 2013.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

The Buccaneers adopted their current color scheme and uniforms in 1997 just as the franchise was beginning a new era of sustained success. The franchise has since won two Super Bowls in red and pewter and still considers its modern uniforms one of the most unique and striking combinations in the NFL. However, the original Creamsicle look has also remained very popular among Tampa Bay fans and its return in 2023 allows the team to celebrate nearly a half-century of serving as an iconic institution in the community.

Even as the Buccaneers look to the past, it also continues to move into the future with its latest Creamsicle comeback. The uniforms revealed on Wednesday are the product of a collaborative effort with Nike, the NFL's exclusive uniform provider, to create a seamless blend of form and function. The uniform features Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric made from 85% recycled material. It also incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology while utilizing laser perforations to allow for enhanced airflow and increased comfort.

The Creamsicle jerseys are available for purchase at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.