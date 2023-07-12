Spirit of '76: Bucs Reveal Latest Creamsicle Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began play in 1976, which means the NFL's 28th franchise is closing in on 50 seasons worth of history. One of the most beloved aspects of that rich history is the team's original color combination of Florida Orange, red and white, which produced what is affectionately known as the 'Creamsicle' uniforms. To the delight of Buccaneers fans everywhere, those uniforms will make their much-anticipated return when the team takes the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15.
On Wednesday, the Buccaneers revealed the latest version of their Creamsicle uniforms, which are inspired by the team's original look in 1976. The players will take the field in orange jerseys, white pants, orange and white socks, and white helmets bearing the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo. The uniforms were unveiled in an announcement video that harkens back to the 1970s and features current stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield in addition to such team legends as Mike Alstott, Rondé Barber and Derrick Brooks. Comedian Bert Kreischer and make-up entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, both Buccaneer fans, also appeared in the video.
The Week Six game against Detroit will mark the first time in over a decade that Buccaneers players will don orange and white uniforms. The team wore Creamsicle uniforms from 1976-96, then brought them back for one game each from 2009-12. A change in helmet rules, which was recently revised, prevented the Bucs from continuing the Creamsicle tradition beginning in 2013.
"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."
The Buccaneers adopted their current color scheme and uniforms in 1997 just as the franchise was beginning a new era of sustained success. The franchise has since won two Super Bowls in red and pewter and still considers its modern uniforms one of the most unique and striking combinations in the NFL. However, the original Creamsicle look has also remained very popular among Tampa Bay fans and its return in 2023 allows the team to celebrate nearly a half-century of serving as an iconic institution in the community.
Even as the Buccaneers look to the past, it also continues to move into the future with its latest Creamsicle comeback. The uniforms revealed on Wednesday are the product of a collaborative effort with Nike, the NFL's exclusive uniform provider, to create a seamless blend of form and function. The uniform features Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric made from 85% recycled material. It also incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology while utilizing laser perforations to allow for enhanced airflow and increased comfort.
The Creamsicle jerseys are available for purchase at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
View photos of the Creamsicle uniform drop from the event at Lee Roy's.