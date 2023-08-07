What to Expect on Creamsicle Day 8/14 

The spectacular has nearly arrived. In coordination with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the City of Tampa, August 14 will be recognized as 'Creamsicle Day', an official holiday in Tampa. Under the veil of nostalgia, the Bucs have set aside a day to honor the historical significance of the famed jerseys, with assistance from the city of Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor will attend training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center to encourage the celebration by kicking off the day's festivities. Throughout the day, Tampa will commemorate 'Creamsicle Day' with activations all over the city, including the downtown skyline and Raymond James Stadium transitioning to orange through night lighting. The celebration will conclude with an evening event at Armature Works, inviting Buccaneers fans from the Tampa Bay area to join the fun.

"The return of the creamsicle uniforms for our game against the Detroit Lions on October 15th has our fans excited and energized, so we are taking this opportunity to partner with Mayor Castor and the City of Tampa to celebrate Creamsicle Day in grand fashion on August 14th," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "It will be a daylong celebration of everything orange throughout the city starting with our training camp practice in the morning and ending with a great fireworks display against the backdrop of an orange downtown skyline at Armature Works in the evening. We look forward to joining our great fans and corporate partners to make this the first of many memorable Creamsicle Day celebrations to come."

Mark the calendar and grab some orange attire. Fans can begin Creamsicle Day by joining the Buccaneers for their final open training camp practice on the morning of August 14. The practice will be open to the general public (ticket required) with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free creamsicle-themed flag. Attendees will have the chance to interact with the team's beloved former mascot, Bucco Bruce, for the first time since 2012 and purchase new creamsicle merchandise before it is released online at 11:00 a.m. The custom merchandise will complement the creamsicle jersey, honoring the organization's classic color scheme.

The City's celebration will conclude at Armature Works with a special Creamsicle Fireworks Display at 8:30 p.m. Activities will commence at 7:30 p.m. with appearances from Buccaneers Cheer, Bucco Bruce, and the Buc Beat Line. In addition to themed food and drinks offered by Armature Works vendors, there will be tailgate-style games and photo opportunities with Buccaneers Legends.