Rob Gronkowski Sets Up Residence in the End Zone

Brady wasn't responsible for all the scoring on Sunday against the Falcons. The last two touchdowns were the work of the Buccaneers' defense, and specifically third-year safety Mike Edwards. Edwards intercepted a pass in the right flat with eight minutes left in the game and returned it 31 yards for his first career score. He only had to wait four more minutes for his second career touchdown, as he joined Carlton Davis on a cornerback blitz and ended up with the ball in his hands after Davis had batted it in the air. Edwards strolled 15 yards to the end on that one.

That incredible four-minute feat allowed Edwards to join Buccaneer great Ronde Barber as the only two players in franchise history to record two pick-sixes in a single regular-season game. Barber did it in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 22, 2006. Dwight Smith also memorably accomplished the same feat in the Buccaneers' win over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Edwards was the first player in the NFL with two interception return touchdowns in a game since Dec. 30, 2012, when Tennessee linebacker Zach Brown did it against Jacksonville. He is just the 27th player ever with such a game in the regular season.

The interesting twist to Edwards' accomplishment is that both pick-sixes came in the fourth quarter, something the NFL hasn't seen in almost three decades. The last player with two interception-return scores in the fourth quarter of a game was Cardinals linebacker Robert Massey, who did it against Washington on Oct. 4, 1992.

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett also had a pick off Ryan on Sunday, on a pass that Vita Vea tipped in the backfield. It was Barrett's second career interception, giving the Bucs three takeaways on the day. Since Todd Bowles took over as Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator in 2019, the team has recorded 57 takeaways, the third-most by any team in that span.