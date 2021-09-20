Rob Gronkowski Sets Up Residence in the End Zone

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have always had a great connection, but this is starting to get ridiculous. They should probably relocate the set of the Tommy & Gronky show to one of the end zones at Raymond James Stadium.
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Brady connected with Gronkowski four more times, including a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a one-yard score in the second period. There's a lot to unpack with these two more scores in their long shared history, but let's start with this:
With two touchdown catches in each of his last three games, dating back to Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski has become just the second tight end in NFL history to have a three-game streak with multiple touchdowns, playoffs included. The only other tight end to pull off this feat was New England's Ben Coates over the last game of the 1993 season and the first two of 1994. Gronkowski, Coates and the Baltimore Colts' Dee Mackey (1962) are the only tight ends to start a season with consecutive multi-touchdown games.
Gronkowski is the first player in Buccaneers history to have three straight games with multiple touchdown receptions.
Gronkowski is obviously in the company of tight end legends with his accomplishments, which is reflected well in the following chart. The long-time Patriot, now in his second season with the Buccaneers after a brief one-year retirement, has more multi-touchdown games than all but one tight end in league history.
|Tight End
|Team(s)
|Multi-TD Games
|Antonio Gates
|Chargers
|21
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots, Buccaneers
|19
|Tony Gonzalez
|Chiefs, Falcons
|18
|Jimmy Graham
|Saints, Seahawks, Packers, Bears
|17
|four tied w/
|9
Even without playing in 2019, Gronkowski has the most touchdown catches in the NFL since his arrival in 2010, and he padded his lead on Sunday.
Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2010-21
|Player
|Team(s)
|TDs
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots, Buccaneers
|90
|Jimmy Graham
|Saints, Seahawks, Packers, Bears
|82
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers, Patriots, Buccaneers
|80
|Dez Bryant
|Cowboys, Ravens
|75
|Jordy Nelson
|Packers, Raiders
|68
Brady and Gronkowski, who played together for nine seasons in New England, have hooked up for touchdowns on 102 occasions, playoffs included. They hold the record in the playoffs with 14 and are third all-time in the regular season with 88. Brady and Gronkowski are now just one behind the most prolific QB-TE scoring tandem in league annals.
Most Touchdowns by a QB-Pass Catcher Pair, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Pass-Catcher
|Team(s)
|TDs
|Peyton Manning
|Marvin Harrison
|Colts
|112
|Phillip Rivers
|Antonio Gates
|Chargers
|89
|Tom Brady
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots, Bucs
|88
|Steve Young
|Jerry Rice
|49ers
|85
|Dan Marino
|Mark Clayton
|Dolphins
|79
Last year, Brady passed the since-retired Drew Brees for the most regular-season touchdown passes in league history. Within the next few weeks, he will also be passing Brees on the all-time passing yards list. And it is also Brees who Brady is tracking down on a pair of charts regarding multiple-touchdown games. In fact, Brady is now just two behind Brees on the lists for the most games with at least four touchdown passes and the most with at least three touchdown passes, all thanks to his second five-touchdown game as a Buccaneer.
Most Career Games with 4+ Touchdown Passes, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|TD Passes
|Drew Brees
|Chargers, Saints
|37
|Tom Brady
|Patriots, Bucs
|35
|Peyton Manning
|Colts, Broncos
|35
|Brett Favre
|Falcons, Packers, Jets, Vikings
|30
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|23
Most Career Games with 3+ Touchdown Passes, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|TD Passes
|Drew Brees
|Chargers, Saints
|97
|Tom Brady
|Patriots, Bucs
|95
|Peyton Manning
|Colts, Broncos
|93
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|75
|Brett Favre
|Falcons, Packers, Jets, Vikings
|72
Following Sunday's victory over Atlanta, Brady's teams have now won 34 of the 35 games in which he's tossed a quartet or more of touchdown passes, which is the most victories ever in such contests. Brady is 34-1 under those circumstances; Brees was 33-4; Manning was 32-3; Rodgers is 27-3; and Favre was 20-3.
Brady's five touchdown passes against Atlanta tied a single-game record for the Buccaneers, which he had also grabbed a share of in a Week Four win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Sunday's game marked the sixth game by a Buccaneers quarterback with five touchdown passes; Brady has two of them despite only playing in 18 regular-season games with the club so far. He is the only Buccaneer with two five-touchdown-pass outings.
Most Games with Five Touchdown Passes, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Starts w/Bucs
|Five-TD Games
|Tom Brady
|18
|2
|Steve DeBerg
|37
|1
|Josh Freeman
|59
|1
|Brad Johnson
|49
|1
|Jameis Winston
|70
|1
Overall, Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, compiling a passer rating of 129.2. That was the fifth time in his first 18 games as the Buccaneers' starter that Brady has finished with a passer rating of 120 or better; Tampa Bay is 5-0 in those contests. Brady is also very rapidly moving up the team's career passing yardage chart, on Sunday leaping over Jeff Garcia into ninth place.
Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers
|Quarterback
|Seasons
|Yards
|Jameis Winston
|2015-2019
|19,737
|Vinny Testaverde
|1987-92
|14,820
|Josh Freeman
|2009-13
|13,534
|Trent Dilfer
|1994-99
|12,969
|Doug Williams
|1978-82
|12,648
|Brad Johnson
|2001-04
|10,940
|Steve DeBerg
|1984-87; 92-93
|9,439
|Craig Erickson
|1992-94
|6,094
|Tom Brady
|2020-21
|5,288
|Jeff Garcia
|2007-08
|5,152
Brady currently leads the NFL with nine touchdown passes through the first two weeks of the season, and he is just the fifth quarterback since the 1970 merger to have at least nine TD tosses in his first two games. That is just one behind the all-time record.
Most Touchdown Passes, First Two Games of a Season, NFL, 1970-2021
|Quarterback
|Team
|Season
|TD Passes
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|2018
|10
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2021
|9
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|2009
|9
|Peyton Manning
|Broncos
|2013
|9
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|2020
|9
Brady is just the fifth quarterback in league history with at least four touchdown passes in each of his team's first two games of a season, a list that also includes the Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018. Mahomes, Wilson and Drew Bledsoe have also done it. Brady also threw for four touchdowns against Detroit and Atlanta in the final two weeks of the 2020 regular season, which means he's riding a streak of four straight games with four-plus TD passes. That's just one off the all-time record.
Most Consecutive Regular-Season Games with 4+ TD Passes, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team
|Dates
|Games
|Peyton Manning
|Colts
|10/31/04-11/25/04
|5
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|12/26/20-9/19/21
|4
|Dan Marino
|Dolphins
|11/26/84-12/17/84
|4
Two more of Brady's touchdown passes against Atlanta went to Mike Evans, who scored on a three-yard pass in the second quarter and a one-yarder in the third. Already the Buccaneers' all-time leader in scoring receptions, Evans is rapidly closing in on the team's record for overall touchdowns.
|Player
|Seasons
|TD
|TDr
|TDp
|TDrt
|Alstott, Mike
|1996-07
|71
|58
|13
|0
|Evans, Mike
|2014-21
|64
|0
|63
|1
|Wilder, James
|1981-89
|46
|37
|9
|1
|Giles, Jimmie
|1978-86
|34
|0
|34
|0
|House, Kevin
|1980-86
|31
|0
|31
|0
Sunday's outing marked the 13th time that Evans has recorded multiple touchdown receptions in a game, the most in franchise history and the second-most by any player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014.
Most Games with Multiple TD Receptions, NFL, 2014-21
|Player
|Team(s)
|Games
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers, Patriots, Bucs
|16
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|13
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|13
|Odell Beckham
|Giants, Browns
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans, Cardinals
|11
Brady's final touchdown pass went to Chris Godwin, who moved ahead of Mike Williams on the Bucs' career chart with his 26th scoring grab. Dating back to Week 15 of last season, Godwin has now caught at least one touchdown pass in five consecutive games, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history. One more would give him a share of the record with Evans.
Most Consecutive Games with a Touchdown Reception, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Dates
|Games
|Mike Evans
|12/8/19-10/8/20
|6
|Chris Godwin
|12/20/20-9/19/21
|5
|9 tied w/
|4
Brady wasn't responsible for all the scoring on Sunday against the Falcons. The last two touchdowns were the work of the Buccaneers' defense, and specifically third-year safety Mike Edwards. Edwards intercepted a pass in the right flat with eight minutes left in the game and returned it 31 yards for his first career score. He only had to wait four more minutes for his second career touchdown, as he joined Carlton Davis on a cornerback blitz and ended up with the ball in his hands after Davis had batted it in the air. Edwards strolled 15 yards to the end on that one.
That incredible four-minute feat allowed Edwards to join Buccaneer great Ronde Barber as the only two players in franchise history to record two pick-sixes in a single regular-season game. Barber did it in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 22, 2006. Dwight Smith also memorably accomplished the same feat in the Buccaneers' win over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Edwards was the first player in the NFL with two interception return touchdowns in a game since Dec. 30, 2012, when Tennessee linebacker Zach Brown did it against Jacksonville. He is just the 27th player ever with such a game in the regular season.
The interesting twist to Edwards' accomplishment is that both pick-sixes came in the fourth quarter, something the NFL hasn't seen in almost three decades. The last player with two interception-return scores in the fourth quarter of a game was Cardinals linebacker Robert Massey, who did it against Washington on Oct. 4, 1992.
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett also had a pick off Ryan on Sunday, on a pass that Vita Vea tipped in the backfield. It was Barrett's second career interception, giving the Bucs three takeaways on the day. Since Todd Bowles took over as Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator in 2019, the team has recorded 57 takeaways, the third-most by any team in that span.
Most Team Takeaways, 2019-21
|1. Pittsburgh…66
|2. New England…63
|3. Tampa Bay…57
|4. Seattle…56
|5. Minnesota…55
Bowles' defense also held Atlanta to 55 rushing yards as the Bucs seek to lead the NFL in rush defense for the third year in a row. Low rushing totals against Tampa Bay's defense are the norm, as the Bucs have held 27 of their last 34 regular-season opponents below 100 yards on the ground. That's easily the most games with fewer than 100 rushing yards allowed by any team in that span.
Most Games Allowing Fewer than 100 Rushing Yards, NFL, 2019-21
|1. Tampa Bay…27
|2. New Orleans…22
|3. Indianapolis…21
|4. Seattle…18
|5. L.A. Rams…17