Bucs Stifle Saints to Grab First Place

Godwin said that Evans's departure from the game didn't change his role but did require some other players to step up. Thompkins caught four passes and contributed 61 yards from scrimmage.

"I think more than anything else it provides opportunities for the younger guys," he noted. "They did a phenomenal job of stepping up and making the plays that came their way. DT is probably one of the more explosive guys I've ever been around."

After using the bye week to get some injured players closer to returning to action, the Bucs will next play against the 3-1 Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium in Week Six. Bowles is pleased that his team will take some momentum into the break.

"It's great to come back with a win but it's only the fourth quarter of the season," said Bowles. "Three-and-one is good; it's better than 1-3. We've got get some guys nursed up, we've got to scheme some things up here and iron some things out there, but we're kind of morphing into a physical, tough that's hard to beat."

The Saints got the ball first to start the game, opening at their own 25. Kamara, seeing his first action of the season, was targeted on a swing pass on first down but was stopped for no gain by LB Lavonte David. A similar play to the opposite side to Shaheed worked a lot better, as he followed two strong blocks for 12 yards. Hill came in for the next snap and hit Thomas on an out to the right for 13 more yards. Two Kamara runs led toa third-and-one at the Bucs' 41, and Carr's next pass was incomplete. The Saints went for it on fourth down and Hill pounded up the middle to get to the 39. A roughing-the-passer call on DL Mike Greene took the ball down to the 24, but two plays later rookie OLB Yaya Diaby dropped Kamara for a loss of seven to make it third-and-12. Carr completed a short pass to Hill but OLB Shaq Barrett got him down five yards short of the sticks and the Saints settled for Blake Grupe's 37-yard field goal.

Mayfield targeted Evans on the Bucs' first offensive play, and the veteran receiver got 18 yards on a nifty in-and-out route. Two plays later, Mayfield faked a handoff and rolled out to his right before hitting Godwin on the sideline to make it third-and-nine at the Saints' 48. After a New Orleans timeout, the Bucs committed a false start and needed a gritty scramble up the middle by Mayfield for six yards to keep the drive alive. Mayfield then got called for intentional grounding, creating a second-and-22 that the offense wasn't able to overcome. Jake Camarda punted away from the Saints' 43, with the ball going out of bounds at the 19.

Winfield stopped Hill for a gain of just one on a second-down keeper, and Prentice was unable to hold onto a third-down pass after Carr was flushed from the pocket. The ensuing punt was short but a holding call on the Bucs pushed the ball back to their own 37. The Bucs' second drive went nowhere, as Mayfield was nearly intercepted on third down. Camarda's punt was fair caught at the 19.

The Saints faced a third-and-seven after two plays on the next drive but Kamara was able to get around several defenders on a swing pass to the left sideline to get out to the 32 for a first down. After a holding call on the Saints, the Bucs gave five yards back on an offsides flag and Carr found WR Rashid Shaheed on the sideline right over a blitz, hitting him for a first down at the New Orleans 46. A run for no yards by Kamara brought the first quarter to an end. After the teams switched sides, the Bucs killed the drive two plays later and WR Deven Thompkins fair caught the Saints' punt at the Bucs' 14.

Mayfield zipped a pass in to Godwin up the left numbers for a first down at the 25 and an end-around on the next snap by Thompkins added 11 more yards. A five-yard run up the gut by RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn and a rollout strike to Godwin made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 46, and a play-action shot down the left sideline to Evans picked up 18 more into Saints territory. Three plays later, on third-and-seven, Mayfield scrambled to the left and used a block by White to get past the first-down marker. The Bucs faced another third down at the 23 and Evans drew a pass-interference flag on Marshon Lattimore on a double-move to make it first down at the 15. Facing third down yet again at the 13, the Bucs once again moved the chains when White caught a flare pass short of the line to gain but made two defenders miss to get down to the two. Mayfield had to throw the ball away on first and goal and Vaughn lost two yards on a second-down run. On third-and-goal from the four, Mayfield stepped up to escape pressure and got off a lob over the middle to Otton for the touchdown. Mayfield was hit late on the play, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty that allowed the Bucs to kick off from the midfield stripe.

Jake Camarda tried a short pooch kick from the 50 but Shaheed wisely called a fair catch, leading to a touchback that put the ball on the 25. CB Zyon McCollum sniffed out a tunnel screen to Olave on second down to make it third-and-eight, but Carr found Shaheed on a 10-yard out to extend the possession as the clocked ticked down below five minutes in the half. On the next third down, the Bucs brought a big blitz and great coverage downfield gave Winfield time to get to Carr for a four-yard sack.