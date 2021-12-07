Bucs Add LS Garrison Sanborn to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad on Tuesday, filling an open spot created when wide receiver Breshad Perriman was promoted to the active roster last Saturday.

The Buccaneers needed insurance at the position after their current long-snapper, Zach Triner, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Triner could return to the active roster in time for Sunday's game against Buffalo if he is fully vaccinated and he returns two negative tests 24 hours apart at some point during the week.

This is Sanborn's third stint with the Buccaneers. He was the team's long-snapper for the 2017-18 seasons after playing eight years for the Bills. He also spent the last seven weeks of last season, including the playoffs, on the Buccaneers' practice squad. Sanborn most recently saw regular-season action with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. He has played in 163 games in his career.