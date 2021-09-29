Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers have signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who leads the NFL in interceptions since 2011, adding experience and depth to a secondary that is currently without starter Sean Murphy-Bunting

Sep 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_Sherman_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' very young secondary suddenly has a significant veteran presence.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ to help a defense that will be without starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting for the foreseeable future. Sherman became an unrestricted free agent in March after his third season with the San Francisco 49ers but hadn't signed before the season as he sought the right opportunity.

Tampa Bay's pass defense ranks 32nd in the NFL after three games, although some of that has to do with volume as they've faced an average of 47 passes per outing. The Bucs are 17th in yards allowed per pass play. That defense also could be missing cornerback Jamel Dean, who sustained a knee injury in Los Angeles on Sunday and missed the last three quarters of the game against the Rams.

The move to add Sherman, whose most recent Pro Bowl season was in 2019, is reminiscent to the Buccaneers' aggressive roster building in 2020 on their way to victory in Super Bowl LV. After adding Tom Brady in March, General Manager Jason Licht continued to take advantage of opportunities to add such players as Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown, all of whom became key contributors. Tampa Bay's across-the-board roster depth became critical in chasing that title.

Sherman's first run of dominant play came in Seattle, where he was one of the main stars in the Seahawks' 'Legion of Boom' defense. A fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2011, Sherman quickly moved into the starting lineup as a rookie and contributed four interceptions and 17 passes defensed. He began a run of three straight Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors the next year and recorded two straight eight-interception seasons. Sherman made the Pro Bowl with Seattle every year from 2013-16 while leading the NFL in passes defensed in 2012 and interceptions in 2013.

Overall, Sherman has played in 139 regular season games with 133 starts, though a calf injury limited him to five contests last year in San Francisco. He has recorded career totals of 484 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 36 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), 115 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. His 36 interceptions since 2011 leads all NFL players in that span, and his 115 passes defensed ranks fourth.

Richard Sherman Through the Years of 2011-Current

View pictures from cornerback Richard Sherman's NFL career thus far.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) takes the field for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) takes the field for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes off on a 64-yard punt-return run against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
2 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes off on a 64-yard punt-return run against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman reacts to a play against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
3 / 45

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman reacts to a play against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman gestures to the crowd in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 36-16. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
4 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman gestures to the crowd in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 36-16. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Scott Eklund
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts with the crowd after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts with the crowd after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman arrives for a team walk through for NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. The Seahawks play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt York)
6 / 45

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman arrives for a team walk through for NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. The Seahawks play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York
This Aug. 18, 2016 photo shows Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman standing on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle. The Seahawks have been the top scoring defense in the NFL the past four seasons, and that remains the expectation with the likes of Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner still in their primes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
7 / 45

This Aug. 18, 2016 photo shows Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman standing on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle. The Seahawks have been the top scoring defense in the NFL the past four seasons, and that remains the expectation with the likes of Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner still in their primes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes a knee during an injury timeout against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
9 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes a knee during an injury timeout against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Scott Eklund
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman adjusts his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
10 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman adjusts his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Scott Eklund
Richard Sherman, cornerback de los Seahawks de Seattle, trata de derribar a Julio Jones, receptor de los Falcons de Atlanta, durante el partido de la ronda divisional de la postemporada disputado el sábado 14 de enero de 2017 (AP Foto/David Goldman)
11 / 45

Richard Sherman, cornerback de los Seahawks de Seattle, trata de derribar a Julio Jones, receptor de los Falcons de Atlanta, durante el partido de la ronda divisional de la postemporada disputado el sábado 14 de enero de 2017 (AP Foto/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
12 / 45

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Sherman was injured on the play and did not return to the game. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Sherman was injured on the play and did not return to the game. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman catches the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
14 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman catches the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman walks off the field quietly after he broke up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
16 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman walks off the field quietly after he broke up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
17 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman catches a ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
18 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman catches a ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, right, during warmups before NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015 in Renton, Wash. The Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
19 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, right, during warmups before NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015 in Renton, Wash. The Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the field after a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
20 / 45

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the field after a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman warms ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Seattle. For the first time since flexible scheduling came to "Sunday Night Football" in 2006, the NFL could go an entire season without needing it. Seahawks-Cardinals in Week 16 keeps getting juicer with Arizona's improbable run to the league's best record and the defending Super Bowl champs' wobbly playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
21 / 45

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman warms ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Seattle. For the first time since flexible scheduling came to "Sunday Night Football" in 2006, the NFL could go an entire season without needing it. Seahawks-Cardinals in Week 16 keeps getting juicer with Arizona's improbable run to the league's best record and the defending Super Bowl champs' wobbly playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Elaine Thompson
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
22 / 45

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) as he makes the catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
23 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) as he makes the catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) tries to get away from San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
24 / 45

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) tries to get away from San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, left, tackles New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
25 / 45

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, left, tackles New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, left, tries to tackle Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Seattle. Baldwin managed to break the tackle and gain yardage. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
26 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, left, tries to tackle Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Seattle. Baldwin managed to break the tackle and gain yardage. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, center, huddles with teammates before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. The rematch between the Seahawks and 49ers is on Sunday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
27 / 45

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, center, huddles with teammates before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. The rematch between the Seahawks and 49ers is on Sunday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman (25) answers questions at a press conference following an NFL football football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
28 / 45

San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman (25) answers questions at a press conference following an NFL football football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebates a touchdown from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
29 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebates a touchdown from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends on a pass to Arizona Cardinals' JJ Nelson during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Sherman had a strong season in his first year in San Francisco, showing that he had recovered from an Achilles' tendon injury that ended his 2017 season early. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
30 / 45

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends on a pass to Arizona Cardinals' JJ Nelson during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Sherman had a strong season in his first year in San Francisco, showing that he had recovered from an Achilles' tendon injury that ended his 2017 season early. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled on the run by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
31 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled on the run by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
32 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Richard Sherman, de los 49ers de San Francisco, devuelve una intercepción en el encuentro ante los Browns de Cleveland, el lunes 7 de octubre de 2019 (AP Foto/Tony Avelar)
33 / 45

Richard Sherman, de los 49ers de San Francisco, devuelve una intercepción en el encuentro ante los Browns de Cleveland, el lunes 7 de octubre de 2019 (AP Foto/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the field between plays in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
34 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the field between plays in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
35 / 45

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
36 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) intercepts a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
37 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) intercepts a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) runs in front of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55) looks on after Sherman intercepted a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
38 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) runs in front of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55) looks on after Sherman intercepted a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
El cornerback de los 49ers de San Francisco Richard Sherman celebra el triunfo su equipo ante los Vikings para avanzar al juego por el campeonato de la Conferencia Nacional el 11 de enero del 2020.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
39 / 45

El cornerback de los 49ers de San Francisco Richard Sherman celebra el triunfo su equipo ante los Vikings para avanzar al juego por el campeonato de la Conferencia Nacional el 11 de enero del 2020.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Two of the best at their jobs will meet once again in the NFC championship game when Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide how much to challenge San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
40 / 45

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Two of the best at their jobs will meet once again in the NFC championship game when Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide how much to challenge San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
41 / 45

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
42 / 45

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ARCHIVO.- En foto del 29 de noviembre del 2020 el cornerback de los 49ers de San Francisco Richard Sherman en el juego ante los Rams de Los Ángeles. El jueves 10 de diciembre del 2020 Sherman reconoce que probablemente requerirá un milagro para que vuelva la próxima temporada con los 49ers de San Francisco debido al apretado espacio salarial del equipo. (AP Foto/Alex Gallardo, File)
43 / 45

ARCHIVO.- En foto del 29 de noviembre del 2020 el cornerback de los 49ers de San Francisco Richard Sherman en el juego ante los Rams de Los Ángeles. El jueves 10 de diciembre del 2020 Sherman reconoce que probablemente requerirá un milagro para que vuelva la próxima temporada con los 49ers de San Francisco debido al apretado espacio salarial del equipo. (AP Foto/Alex Gallardo, File)

Alex Gallardo/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks during a media availability in Miami, for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sherman has partnered with the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA) and Million Stories Media as part of the Million Stories initiative. The partnership emphasizes engagement in financial literacy education to prepare for future job loss or career changes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)
44 / 45

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks during a media availability in Miami, for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sherman has partnered with the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA) and Million Stories Media as part of the Million Stories initiative. The partnership emphasizes engagement in financial literacy education to prepare for future job loss or career changes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, accused of "Burglary Domestic Violence." (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
45 / 45

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, accused of "Burglary Domestic Violence." (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sherman also has extensive postseason experience, making it to the playoffs in six of his first 10 seasons and appearing in 15 total postseason contests. His Seahawks advanced to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over Denver before falling to Tom Brady's Patriots the following year. Sherman has four career playoff interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Scotty Miller Moves to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be without third-year WR Scotty Miller for at least three weeks as he lands on injured reserve due to a turf toe injury sustained on Sunday against the Rams
news

Two Cornerbacks Among Four Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use their four practice squad protection options before the Patriots game on K Jose Borregales, cornerbacks Pierre Desir, Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder
news

Kevin Minter Activated from COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter can return to action after missing a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Bucs await news on whether WR Antonio Brown will be able to do so soon, as well
news

Bucs Elevate Rashard Robinson, Deon Yelder for Rams Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Rams
news

Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

WR Antonio Brown becomes the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week and he could miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams
news

Jose Borregales Among Bucs Week Three Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers are using all four of their protection options on the practice squad this week, giving that distinction to K Jose Borregales, CB Pierre Desir, S Troy Warner and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

Tampa Bay got its practice squad back to the 16-man limit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson
news

Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen are the first two Buccaneers to land on COVID lists since the start of the 2021 regular season…Also, CB Herb Miller was released from the practice squad
news

Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought rookie outside linebacker Elijah Ponder back on Monday, signing him to fill an open spot on the 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Promote Andrew Adams, Put Two on IR

The Bucs will be without CB Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least three games as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to injured reserve in a round of moves that also included the signing of S Andrew Adams to the active roster
Advertising