Bucs Sign Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman

The move to add Sherman, whose most recent Pro Bowl season was in 2019, is reminiscent to the Buccaneers' aggressive roster building in 2020 on their way to victory in Super Bowl LV. After adding Tom Brady in March, General Manager Jason Licht continued to take advantage of opportunities to add such players as Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown, all of whom became key contributors. Tampa Bay's across-the-board roster depth became critical in chasing that title.

Sherman's first run of dominant play came in Seattle, where he was one of the main stars in the Seahawks' 'Legion of Boom' defense. A fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2011, Sherman quickly moved into the starting lineup as a rookie and contributed four interceptions and 17 passes defensed. He began a run of three straight Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors the next year and recorded two straight eight-interception seasons. Sherman made the Pro Bowl with Seattle every year from 2013-16 while leading the NFL in passes defensed in 2012 and interceptions in 2013.