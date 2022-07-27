Julio Jones Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Julio Jones has more catches, receiving yards and touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than any other team. Now he has a chance to give back to his former NFC South rival.

On Wednesday, the same day the Buccaneers conducted the first practice of their 2022 training camp, Jones signed a one-year deal to join Tom Brady's high-powered offense. Tampa Bay had an open spot on its 90-man camp roster after waiving tight end Codey McElroy on Tuesday.

Jones played the 2021 season in Tennessee after a prolific decade with the Atlanta Falcons in which he earned seven Pro Bowl berths and two Associated Press first-team All-Pro selections. His career totals include 879 receptions for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns. His receiving yards rank 17th in NFL history and first among active players.

A good chunk of that came in the biannual division meetings between the Buccaneers and Falcons, as his career totals against Tampa Bay include 114 receptions for 1,841 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has nine career 100-yard receiving games against his new team, including a 253-yard outing in a 2017 contest.