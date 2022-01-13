Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014

Jan 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Scott Smith

JohnBrown
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) returns a kick during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed eighth-year wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad as they prepare for their Wild Card playoff game against Philadelphia. Running back Darwin Thompson was released to make room for Brown on that 16-man unit.

Brown is reunited with Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians, who was Arizona's head coach when they drafted the former Pittsburg State wideout in the third round (91st overall) in 2014. Brown played four seasons with the Cardinals under Arians, starting 27 of 56 games and recording 173 catches for 2,515 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had the first of his two 1,000-yard seasons in 2015, hauling in 65 passes for 1,003 yards and a career-high seven TDs.

Brown signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and then spent the following two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 2019, he set career highs with 72 catches for 1,060 yards. This year, he has seen action in two games each with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In total, Brown has played in 100 regular-season NFL games with 65 starts and has caught 320 passes for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns.

