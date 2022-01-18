Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed fourth-year wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew

Jan 18, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jwat transactions

Wide receiver Justin Watson has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a three-day absence, this time signing with the team's practice squad. The Buccaneers also released punter Sterling Hofrichter and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew. That combination of moves on Tuesday leaves one practice squad spot open.

Originally a fifth-round pick out of Penn in 2018, Watson played in 39 games with four starts over his first three Buccaneer seasons but was limited to one game during the 2021 regular season due to a knee injury. Watson had surgery on the knee in July and started the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He remained on that list for most of the season before being activated and playing on special teams in the Bucs' Week 16 win at Carolina.

Watson was one of the most active special teams players on the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl roster, tying for the team lead with five kick-coverage tackles, postseason included. He also collected what was technically deemed a sack when he tackled Carolina punter Joseph Charlton on a fake punt attempt in a Week 10 game in 2020. In the process, Watson became the first offensive player in franchise history to record a sack.

As a receiver, Watson caught seven passes for 94 yards in 2020. He set career highs in 2019 with 15 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns as he stepped into a larger late-season role after injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Hofrichter spent five weeks on the Bucs' practice squad, including the Wild Card playoff week, and was twice elevated on game day to fill in for punter Bradley Pinion, who was dealing with a right hip injury. Hofrichter averaged 37.8 gross yards per punt, with a net average of 33.7.

Wreh-Wilson was on Tampa Bay's practice squad from Week Seven through the Wild Card round. He played in one game after being elevated from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

WR John Brown Added to Protection List for Divisional Week

WR John Brown, who played four seasons for Bruce Arians in Arizona and was signed to the Bucs' practice squad last week, was protected for the Divisional Round week along with RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014
news

David, Fournette and Bernard Return to Practice

ILB Lavonte David and RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning the process of their eventual return from injured reserve
news

Shaq Barrett Activated, Richard Sherman to IR

The Bucs activated OLB Shaquil Barrett from the COVID list on Tuesday amid a round of moves that also included the placement of CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve, the return of WR John Hurst to the practice squad and the activation of K Jose Borregales
news

Bucs Protect Kenjon Barner, Darren Fells for Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers used all four of their allotted practice squad protection spots for the opening of the playoffs, giving that designation to RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and P Sterling Hofrichter
news

Big Deal! Vita Vea Signs Four-Year Extension

DL Vita Vea signed a contract extension on Saturday that runs through the 2026 season, as the Buccaneers seeks to keep the massively powerful force in the middle of their defense around for the long run
news

Grayson Promotion, Stinnie Activation Among Saturday Moves

The Bucs made a series of roster moves on Saturday, including signing WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster, activating G Aaron Stinnie from I.R. and elevating RB Kenjon Barner and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad
news

Shaquil Barrett Moved to COVID List

OLB Shaquil Barrett, who was already expected to miss Sunday's game against Carolina, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining rookie K Jose Borregales in that group
news

Rookie K Jose Borregales Lands on COVID List

Rookie kicker Jose Borregales, who has spent the entire 2021 season on the Bucs' practice squad, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, just one day after the team had gotten that list down to zero players
news

Bucs Terminate Contract of Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers released a statement Thursday regarding the release of WR Antonio Brown and their efforts to schedule an evaluation of Brown by an outside orthopedic specialist
Advertising