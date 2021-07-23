One Team, One Cause, A One-of-A-Kind Super Bowl Ring

"It was necessary because it was a part of history," said team captain Lavonte David of including the stadium in the design. "To be the first team to win the Super Bowl in your own home stadium, that's history being made and that's going to last forever. You've got to input that in some way in the ring just to show that we were the first that did it. It's going to last for a lifetime."

It has set a new standard for Super Bowl rings, and that assessment comes from the one man in the world most familiar with this type of jewelry.

"I think this is by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made and it's commemorating a very special team that came together at the most important moments," said Tom Brady﻿, who now owns an unmatched seven Super Bowl rings. "We found a great way to come together at the biggest moments and I think this ring tells an incredible story about the 2020 Bucs."