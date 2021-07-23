One Team, One Cause, A One-of-A-Kind Super Bowl Ring

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history in a unique and unforgettable way, in the process earning a permanent spot in NFL lore: They were the first team to play in – and, more importantly, win – a Super Bowl in their own home stadium. The unprecedented and wholly unique rings made to commemorate the Super Bowl LV championship will make sure that accomplishment is never forgotten.
After following Bruce Arians' 'One Team, One Cause' motto all the way to the franchise second NFL title, the Buccaneers extended that approach to the design of their Super Bowl ring. The Glazer family collaborated extensively with a group of players to make sure the final product was both a shared vision and a ring like none other in Super Bowl history.
"We knew that this ring had to be completely unique and representative of the special journey this team took to the championship," said Buccaneers Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "We wanted it to represent the camaraderie and sacrifice that our players and coaches experienced along the way. This ring tells the story of that journey, it reflects the heart and soul of a team like none other before it. We know it will be an emotional touchstone for everyone involved for many, many years to come."
View photos of the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV ring.
Players, coaches and staff members received their Super Bowl LV rings during a special ceremony Thursday night at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater. Those not involved in the design process were met with a stunning surprise. The Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV ring not only has a beautiful tableau on the top featuring two Lombardi Trophies, 319 diamonds and the team's signature flag logo, but that top twists off to reveal a second scene. The interior scene is a hand-engraved, three-dimensional display of Raymond James Stadium rendered in incredible detail.
This is the first Super Bowl ring ever to feature a twist-off top and the first to include the stadium the game was played at in its design, making it as historic and one-of-a-kind as the Super Bowl LV victory itself. Indeed, the Buccaneers' history-making accomplishment on their home field is celebrated on the underside of the twist-off piece with the very word 'HISTORIC' and a description of their achievement.
"It was necessary because it was a part of history," said team captain Lavonte David of including the stadium in the design. "To be the first team to win the Super Bowl in your own home stadium, that's history being made and that's going to last forever. You've got to input that in some way in the ring just to show that we were the first that did it. It's going to last for a lifetime."
For many, many more details about all aspects of the ring design, please click here. To put it simply, though, it has set a new standard for Super Bowl rings, and that assessment comes from the one man in the world most familiar with this type of jewelry.
"I think this is by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made and it's commemorating a very special team that came together at the most important moments," said Tom Brady, who now owns an unmatched seven Super Bowl rings. "We found a great way to come together at the biggest moments and I think this ring tells an incredible story about the 2020 Bucs."
Other features of the ring include each player's name and jersey number, the season (2020), the name of the team, the game's final score and several phrases including 'One Team, One Cause,' 'Trust, Loyalty and Respect,' and, of course, 'World Champions on the top. There are also a handful of key accomplishments commemorated by gem choices, such as the team's season-ending and franchise-record eight-game winning streak, celebrated by eight large diamonds along each side of the ring's top. Again, click here for a very detailed description of each part of the ring.