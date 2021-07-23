Bucs' Super Bowl LV Ring Brings the Bling…With a Twist

Top of The Ring

The exterior top of the ring includes two Lombardi Trophies and the team's signature flag logo carved from a red stone. The two trophies commemorate not just the Bucs' most recent championship but also their victory in Super Bowl XXXVII at the end of the 2002 season. The trophy on the left features nine diamonds in its base to symbolize the Buccaneers' incredible defensive performance in Super Bowl LV, in which they allowed just nine points and were only the third Super Bowl team to hold its opponents without a touchdown.

The two trophies and the flag rest on a circular field of hundreds of round diamonds. At the top and bottom of the field are the words "World Champions," also encrusted with diamonds. Connecting those two words on the left and right are a band of eight emerald-cut diamonds on both sides. That number was not chosen by random.

"The number eight represents the last eight wins of the year, which were pretty important for us," said Ali Marpet, one of a handful of players involved in the ring design process. "We had some incredible playoff wins on the road. We just wanted to have something symbolizing eight, and we have eight diamonds on each side representing those eight wins."

All told, there are 319 diamonds on the exterior top of the ring, which once again was not arrived at by accident. That total is meant to evoke the final score of Super Bowl LV, which the Buccaneers won 31-9 against Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Inside Removal Top

As noted above, the Bucs' new rings are unique in Super Bowl history in that they feature a removal exterior top, which reveals a whole new chapter in the story. This portion of the ring is largely focused on Tampa Bay's historic achievement of winning the Super Bowl in its own home stadium. In fact, that exact word – HISTORIC – is laser-etched in the gold on the bottom of the removal top.

Surrounding that word is a description of exactly what the Bucs have accomplished: "On February 7th 2021 history was made when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to win the Super Bowl at home in Raymond James Stadium."

This, too, is a feature no other Super Bowl ring has ever boasted. Having the twist-off exterior top allowed the Buccaneers a chance to celebrate their unique achievement in a way impossible on a standard ring design.

"What the team did will last forever," said Buccaneers Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "It's an accomplishment that no one has ever achieved before. For everyone who wears it, this ring will also last forever as a reminder that they blazed a new trail in the NFL and they did it as a unified team."

Interior Top

This portion of the ring is a treasure trove of storytelling and never-before-seen design. While the exterior top celebrates the franchise's two championships in big and bold fashion, the interior top focuses in on the incredible achievement of last year's team. There may be nothing in the ring more bold or more stunning than the lifelike Raymond James Stadium replica that greets the viewer when the top is twisted off.

Once the exterior top is spun off, the viewer's eye is drawn immediately to a single diamond placed in a field of gold – a field that looks exactly like that at Raymond James Stadium. That large diamond is placed by the tunnel through which Buccaneer players ran from their own locker room onto the stadium turf to begin their Super Bowl quest.

"At our tunnel you've got one diamond; that basically represents us being the first team to win the Super Bowl in our home stadium," said Lavonte David. "It's an awesome display, very, very creative, and it's lovely to look at."

Around the top of the stadium on each of the four sides is a display of game scores. These are the scores by which Tampa Bay beat Washington, New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City on the way to the title. The Bucs are just the fifth team in 55 Super Bowl seasons to win three straight road games in order to get to the final contest.

"We all as leaders of the team felt like the most significant thing that we had done was what we did in the playoffs," said Tom Brady. "We went on the road to three opposing stadiums and won, which is very difficult to do. I'll never forget getting off the plane after Green Bay and landing. It was at night, we got off, we're right at the airport and we looked over and we could see the red lights around our stadium at home. It was kind of like, 'Man, we're going to play in the Super Bowl in our own stadium.'"

Player Side of Band

One side of the ring's band is inscribed with the last name of the person receiving the ring. Below the name for players is their jersey number; for others the NFL logo is beneath their name. At the bottom is the team's motto: "One Team, One Cause."

The inclusion of the players' names was critical because it recognizes that the rings, more so than any other bit of memorabilia, is the item that will forever connect those players to their shared accomplishment.

"Rings are a great commemoration piece," said Brady, who received his NFL-record seventh Super Bowl ring on Thursday night. "They're not so much rings, they're more like trophies that you wear on your finger. It's a commemoration of all the blood, sweat and tears we put into the season. Everyone thinks it's the trophy, which is an amazing thing for the team, but the ring's something we get to take and show our family and our friends."

Team Side of Band

The other side of the ring's band is devoted to the team as a whole. Along the top is the word, 'Buccaneers. Below that is the Super Bowl LV logo flanked by the score of the game. At the bottom is the season in which all of this was accomplished, 2020. Those are all straightforward facts about the team's achievement but there is also a nod in the gems on that side of the ring to the Bucs' playoff journey.

What is also so unique about that particular side is that there are four diamonds set into the Super Bowl trophy. Those four diamonds represent the four playoff wins on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

Inside the Band

There is one final piece of the Bucs' Super Bowl story hidden in a different spot. Inside the band, there are three words inscribed into the gold that are familiar to every Buccaneer.