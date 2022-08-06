Training Camp Takeaways: Day 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the field and in pads on Saturday for their eighth practice of camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. Head Coach Todd Bowles said practice showcased a "lot better effort on both sides [of the ball] than yesterday." He called it more "give and take," as players emerged on offense and defense during team drills and situational periods. Evaluations are in full swing, with several veterans making their mark during the session. Here are several takeaways from day nine of Bucs' training camp, including the highlight plays on the grass.

Lavonte David Pick

On Saturday, Lavonte David's coverage ability flashed again. He dropped in coverage and picked off Tom Brady, undercutting a route to the elation of spectators. David was a dominant force in a defense that finished fourth in yards allowed per pass play and sixth in points allowed last season. With elite read-and-react skills, hip-flip fluidity, and prowess in man coverage versus tight ends/running backs, David generates consistent splash plays. The trend continued for David on Saturday. The staff has repeatedly emphasized takeaways as the defensive focal point during the summer and David delivered. "It's making the right plays," Bowles commented on David's interception. "It's not just him, it's the entire defense. We're trying to get turnovers overall. We were decent last year but we can be a lot better. The ones we dropped and the misfits we had when we dropped, we're trying to clean that up some. It's not just him; the defense overall, they're going out every day trying to make turnovers happen." In 2022, the Buccaneers face three of the league's best tight ends in Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews. David's ability to neutralize YAC-threats over the middle of the field with instinctual play will come in clutch come fall. Keep an eye on No. 54.