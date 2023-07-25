Tristan Wirfs Revealed in First Night of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2023 

The annual spectacle has arrived. In an incremental release, NFL Network will announce the players featured in the Top 100 List of 2023. On Monday afternoon, Buccaneers' stalwart offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs landed among the compilation of players ranked No. 91 through No. 100, coming in at 98.

The highly-touted offensive tackle has established himself as one of the best tackles in the NFL, setting the standard in Tampa Bay. In 2022, Wirfs' 83.8 PFF grade ranked fourth among all tackles in the NFL (eighth among all offensive linemen). Additionally, his 90.5 pass blocking grade in 2022 ranked second among all offensive linemen in the NFL. Among offensive linemen with 900-or-more offensive snaps in 2022, his five pressures allowed were fewest in the league and among tackles with 900-or-more offensive snaps in 2022, his two sacks allowed were tied for third-fewest in the NFL. With a timely punch to battle counters, smooth pass sets, quickness out of his stance and lateral agility, Wirfs imposes his will at the line of scrimmage.

Throughout his three-year tenure with the Buccaneers, Wirfs has not only held his own against some of the NFL's most feared edge rushers but has mitigated their effectiveness. With technique precision and rare athleticism in the trenches, Wirfs fortifies the unit around the Bucs' signal-caller. After building an impressive resumé on the right side of the line since his rookie campaign in 2020, Wirfs will transition to left tackle for the 2023 season, manning the quarterback's blindside.

