Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 18: Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Full Participants

The Buccaneers seem to hopefully be on the mend as they returned Rob Gronkowski and Jason Pierre-Paul to practice on Thursday in a full capacity.

Nov 18, 2021 at 03:54 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

With the team playing Monday night, Buccaneers fans had to wait until Thursday for the first practice report of the week and it came with some good news. Both tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul not only returned to practice but participated in a full capacity on Thursday. It was Pierre-Paul's first time practicing in nearly a month, despite the fact he hasn't missed a game in that span. Gronkowski had been limited last week and did not play against Washington. He briefly played before the bye in New Orleans but hasn't played a full game since Week Three against the Rams. Should he continue to participate fully, we could also see a full game from Gronk under the Monday night lights.

Meanwhile, the Giants could return a fan-favorite as running back Saquon Barkley practiced Thursday in a limited capacity. New York listed a total of seven players on its first injury report of the week, with four of the seven listed as non-participants.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • CB Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation  
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Full Participation   
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Full Participation
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Did Not Participate

Giants

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • RB Devontae Booker (hip) – Limited Participation
  • LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • DB Nate Ebner (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf) – Limited Participation
  • WR Sterling Shepard (quad) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Kaden Smith (knee) – Did Not Participate

