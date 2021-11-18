Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 18: Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Full Participants

With the team playing Monday night, Buccaneers fans had to wait until Thursday for the first practice report of the week and it came with some good news. Both tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul not only returned to practice but participated in a full capacity on Thursday. It was Pierre-Paul's first time practicing in nearly a month, despite the fact he hasn't missed a game in that span. Gronkowski had been limited last week and did not play against Washington. He briefly played before the bye in New Orleans but hasn't played a full game since Week Three against the Rams. Should he continue to participate fully, we could also see a full game from Gronk under the Monday night lights.